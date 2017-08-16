Tunnel Achievement Award Presented at Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course

The 2017 Tunneling Achievement Award was officially presented to team members of the Blue Plains Tunnel at the 10th annual Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course, Aug. 14-16, in Chicago. The Blue Plains Tunnel was a pioneering design-build project that was the first major piece of the $2.6 billion Clean Rivers Project, a consent decree program to improve water quality in the area.

Carlton Ray, Director of DC Water‘s Clean Rivers Project, was on hand to accept the award on behalf of DC Water and gave a presentation at the course banquet on Aug. 15. Also on hand were representatives from CH2M, McMillen Jacobs Associates and Jay Dee.

Also recognized during the dinner were speakers who have participated in each Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course since it was established in 2008. The 10-year speakers included: Franz Walchshofer, Bruno Reumüller/Sandvik, Glenn Boyce, Randy Essex, Gary Brierley, Steve Hunt, Jim Peregoy, Greg Raines and Bob Goodfellow.

The Blue Plains Tunnel comprises 24,300 lf of 23-ft ID tunnel along with the construction of a 132-ft diameter dewatering shaft, which will house a 250 mgd pumping station to dewater the tunnel system, and a 76-ft diameter screening shaft at the Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant. The two shafts also serve as the main access point for the tunnel construction.

The tunnel project also included constructing a 55-ft diameter drop shaft at the Main Pumping Station to serve as the terminus point for the Blue Plains Tunnel construction; constructing a 50-ft diameter drop/overflow shaft at the Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB); and constructing a 55-ft diameter junction/drop shaft at Poplar Point Pumping Station.

A $330 million design-build contract was awarded to a joint venture of Traylor/Skanska/Jay Dee JV in 2011. CH2M served as the designer for the design-build team, while the Program Consultants Organization (PCO), comprised of Greeley and Hansen, McMillen Jacobs Associates provided consulting services for DC Water. EPC Consultants Inc. performed as the Construction Manager for DC Water on the project. A Herrenknecht TBM was used to excavate the tunnel.

The Breakthroughs in Tunneling Short Course was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago O’Hare Rosemont. The program is led by internationally recognized experts covering all aspects of tunneling from planning and design, to construction and management. In addition, the program addresses topics central to developing a successful tunnel program including risk management, contracting methods, and dispute resolution.

Course sponsors include: Brierley Associates (Main Event Sponsor), Bradshaw Construction, JAFEC USA, Watt Teider, Hayward Baker, Sandvik, Babendererde Engineers, Black & Veatch, Gall Zeidler Consultants, Moretrench, McMillen Jacobs Associates, Stantec, Peregoy Construction Services, MST and BDI-Franz Walchshofer. Course organizers are Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., and Jim Rush, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine/Benjamin Media.

