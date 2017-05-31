Tunnel Updates

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles

Crenshaw/LAX

Walsh/Shea Corridor Constructors

This $1.278 billion project for the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), being built by a joint venture of Walsh and Shea, is an 8.5-mile light-rail line that will run between the Expo Line on Exposition Boulevard and the Metro Green Line. NTP was issued in September 2013 with revenue service expected by October 2019.

The project consists of twin bore tunnels, about 1-mile long each, connecting three underground stations. The tunnel is 21-ft OD (19-ft ID) and is approximately 70 ft below ground. Ground conditions are soft ground/alluvial, leading to the choice of an EPB TBM.

On April 21, 2017, Metro celebrated the end of tunnel excavation as the TBM (Harriet) completed digging the second of the twin tunnels for the light rail line on April 6. Harriet began excavating the first of the two rail tunnels under Crenshaw Boulevard on April 26, 2016. The TBM arrived at Leimert Park Station on Oct. 20. Excavation of the second tunnel began on Nov. 29 and was completed April 6. The 950-ton, 400-ft long TBM advanced an average of 60 ft a day through soil and rock. Installation of rail tracks has begun in the southbound tunnel.

Parties affiliated with the project: TBM Manufacturer – Herrenknecht (Germany); Consultants: HNTB; Construction Support Services: Stantec; Tunnel Engineering: Arup; Systems: L.K. Comstock; Structural Engineering: SC Solutions; Community Outreach: Los Angeles Urban League; Civil Engineering: Jenkins/Gales & Martinez; Electrical: Neal Electric; Quality Control: QEI; Survey: Psomas.

Key Project Personnel: Deputy Executive Officer, Project Director (Metro): Charles H. Beauvoir; Interim DEO, Deputy Project Director (Metro): Kimberly Ong; RE (Metro): Dana Rogers; Project Manager (WSCC): Jim Gardner; Deputy Project Manager (WSCC): Dave Preston; Construction Manager (WSCC): Carl Christensen.

Los Angeles

Regional Connector Transit Project

Regional Connector Constructors (Skanska-Traylor JV)

The tunneling portion of the $1 billion Regional Connector project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority involves 5,795 ft of twin tunnels with an excavated diameter of 22 ft. The ground conditions range from alluvium soils to siltstone of the Fernando formation with potential for perched groundwater, methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, and possible boulders. The groundwater table is generally above the tunnel alignment. EPB TBM tunneling is required using precast, concrete segments with double gaskets as the tunnel lining system. The tunnel depth (cover) ranges from 25 ft to approximately 120 ft and crosses below the existing Metro Red Line heavy rail tunnels with less than 6 ft of clearance. The Regional Connector includes approximately 2,100 ft of cut-and cover and retained cut guideway and three cut-and-cover subway stations. The bored tunnels will pass through two of the cut and-cover stations, requiring coordination of cut-and-cover and tunnel excavation. NTP was issued July 7, 2014, with an original project completion date of May 29, 2021. The TBM was shipped from Tacoma, Washington, to the project site in April 2016. Tunneling commenced Feb. 6, 2017. Soldier piles for support of the approximately 90-ft deep excavation at 2nd & Broadway Station are being installed as utility relocations are completed. The Broadway Station will not be excavated in time for the TBM to walk through the station, so both tunnel drives will occur through the station, with final station excavation to follow. Excavation of the approximately 120-ft deep 2nd & Hope station has been completed and concrete operations are on going in anticipation for the TBM arrival, around mid May. The downtown Los Angeles urban location of the Regional Connector provides challenges in the coordination of the project work with multiple third parties. The Regional Connector will be the first tunnel subway project to connect to two operating rail systems at either end, the Blue Line on the south and the Gold Line on the north.

Other parties affiliated with the project: Tunnel Designer for the Contractor: Hatch Mott McDonald; Metro’s Construction Management Consultant: Arcadis; TBM

Manufacturer: Herrenkecht. Preliminary design was completed by CPJV (AECOM/PB JV), which is also performing design services during construction.

Key Project Personnel: Metro Project Executives: Gary Baker, Project Manager; Girish Roy, Deputy Project Manager; Metro Design Consultants: (AECOM/PB JV), Bill Hansmire, Tunnel Design Manger; Metro Construction Manger Consultants: (Arcadis), Patrick Jolly, Construction Manager; Ron Drake, Technical Advisor; Resident Engineer, Glen Frank; Contractor Project Executives (Regional Connector Contractors RCC): (Skanska) Mike Aparicio, Mike Smithson; (Traylor) John McDonald, Richard McLane, Christophe Bragard.

Los Angeles

Westside Purple Line Extension Project, Section 1

Skanska/Traylor/Shea JV

The Westside Purple Line Extension Project is a 9-mile long project that consists of three sections that are being planned to be built and opened for revenue service before the end of the next decade. Section 1 is a 3.92-mile long subway alignment with three stations that is being constructed under Wilshire Boulevard in gassy ground and tar sands with prehistoric fossil deposits utilizing the design-build delivery method. NTP for the $1.636 million design-build contract was issued on Jan. 12, 2015. Tunneling operations are planned to begin in mid 2018. The tunneling operations will be staged through the shoring box of the Wilshire/La Brea Station excavation. The Revenue Service Date per the Full Funding Grant Agreement is Oct. 31, 2024. The scope of work includes 17,900 ft of twin-bore tunnel: Reach 1 is 9,600 lf between Wilshire/La Brea Station and Wilshire/Western TBM retrieval shaft; Reach 2 is 4,400 lf between Wilshire/La Brea and Wilshire/Fairfax Stations; and Reach 3 is 3,300 lf between Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega Stations. There is also 600 lf of tail track to the west of Wilshire/La Cienega Station where the TBMs will be buried. The tunnel is 18-ft, 10-in. inside diameter with 12-in. thick precast concrete lining. Depth varies from 40 ft and 100 ft. The alignment includes three stations and the western retrieval shaft and 23 cross passages. Tunnels are planned to be mined by two Herrenknecht EPBMs. Cross-passages are planned to be mined by the sequential excavation method using variety of localized ground support systems. Anticipated ground conditions include: Soft ground consisting of Pleistocene-age (San Pedro) and Pliocene-age (Fernando) formations; Some alluvium deposits and artificial fill areas above the tunnel; Tar sands comprise almost 25% of tunnel alignment; Expected water table up to 90 lf above tunnel crown; Presence of methane (CH4) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gases (tunnels are deemed “gassy” by OSHA). The project is 15% complete. Production of tunnel precast concrete liners began in November 2016. TBM manufacturer Herrenknecht is near completion of the EPBM design with TBMs exworks August 2017. TBM assembly is expected to second quarter of 2018. Jet grouting of cross-passages began in November 2016; Wilshire/ La Brea Station excavation (tunnel launch point) began in July 2016.

Tunnel Designer: PTG/CH2M (for STS JV); Construction Manager: WEST JV (Stantec/Jacobs Engineering/AECOM); Major Subcontractors – TBM Manufacturer: Herrenknecht; Precast: Traylor precast; Support of Excavation/piles: Condon Johnson; Jet Grouting: Malcolm Drilling; Geotechnical instrumentation: Group Delta; Dewatering: Moretrench; Standpipe: Link Nielsen.

Key Project Personnel: James Cohen, Executive Officer, Program Management LACMTA; Ashok Kothari, Project Director, Parsons Brinckerhoff; (Skanska) Mike Aparicio, Mike Smithson; (Traylor) John McDonald, Matt Burdick, Richard McLane; (Shea) Jim Marquart, Jim Honeycutt.

San Francisco

Central Subway Stations/Tracks

Tutor Perini

Construction continues on the SoMa (surface), Yerba Buena/Moscone, Union Square and Chinatown stations for the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency’s Central Subway project.

Yerba Buena/Moscone – Cut-and-cover construction continues involving the construction of a box frame structure within a trench excavation that will be subsequently backfilled.

Union Square – Cut-and-cover construction continues involving the construction of a box frame structure within a trench excavation that will be subsequently backfilled, as well as the installation of waterproofing, structural steel, and concrete at the southeast corner of the Union Square Garage.

Chinatown – The construction of an underground Chinatown Station uses the sequential excavation method (SEM) along Washington Street and Stockton Street. SEM provides a high degree of flexibility during construction and makes it possible to control virtually all kinds of ground conditions.

The Central Subway is scheduled to open to customers in 2019.

CONNECTICUT

Wethersfield

Goff Brook Overflow Closure

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin construction for a 60-in. microtunneling project for 30- and 48-in. FRP sanitary sewer installations. 1,850 lf of 60-in. steel casing will be installed over four drives with a Herrenknect AVN 1200 MTBM, with the longest drive totaling 850 lf. Ground conditions for microtunneling operations will vary between dense sand, silty gravel and siltstone, with groundwater anticipated. An additional 650 ft will be installed behind an Akkerman WM480 TBM in dry lean clay and silty sand with gravel. The project members include the Metropolitan District Commission (Owner), CH2M (Engineer) and Baltazar Contractors, Inc. (General Contractor), with Bradshaw Construction performing as tunneling subcontractor. Construction is scheduled to begin in fall 2017. Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Washington

Division H – Anacostia River Tunnel

Impregilo Healy Parsons JV

This $253.8 million design-build project for DC Water includes 12,300 ft of 23-ft ID tunnel, approximately 100 ft deep with six shafts. The tunnel, using steel fiber precast segmental lining, was driven in heavy clay and sand/clay with up to 3 bar pressure using EPB TBM.

The project is 83% complete by schedule. The TBM drive completed Nov. 5, 2016, crossing under the Anacostia River, several fragile utility lines, and several freeways without damage. Excavation for surface structures is nearly complete. Concrete placement for near surface structures and shaft internals is in full swing. Tie-in of tunnel adits and cleanup of the tunnel is underway.

The job included extensive use of slurry walls and depressurizations of lower artesian aquifer while leaving upper aquifer undisturbed. TBM advance used a conveyor belt system through multiple curves with vertical belt storage unit exterior to the shaft. Geotechnical instrumentation was used extensively for monitoring TBM excavation performance. Compensation grouting to was used to cross under fragile critical utilities.

Other Major Parties Affiliated with the Project: Designer: Parsons Professional Corporation, Construction Manager: Gilbane, Major Subcontractors: Moretrench, Con-Seg, Bulldog Construction, SECA. TBM Manufacturer: Herrenknecht. Conveyor Manufacturer: H+E.

Key Project Personnel: Project Manager: Shane Yanagisawa, Deputy Project Manager: Phil Colton, Construction Manager: Daniele Nebbia, Quality Manager: Rick Munzer, Business Manager: Ale Meillon, Design Manager: Jonathan Taylor, General Superintendent: Garry Horner, Equipment Manager: Chuck Tedford, Electrical Superintendent: Bruce Haught, Concrete Superintendents: Jimmy Hill, Brad Krumel, Stuart Casasola, Tom Alexander, Senior Concrete Engineer: Andrea Sessena, Construction Manager: Scott Shylanski. Information, John Kennedy, (702) 524-0438.

Washington

Oregon Avenue NW Sewer Rehabilitation Project – DC Water Contract 150130

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw has begun construction on a $16.8 million sewer project for DC Water consisting of approximately 4,300 ft of 24-in. sewer interceptor, including 2,600 ft to be installed by microtunneling in four drives, with the longest being 1,860 ft along Oregon Avenue at depths of up to 90 ft. A 60-in. casing will be tunneled using a Herrenknecht AVN-1200 MTBM, in which the 24-in. PVC carrier pipe will be installed. Subsurface conditions will consist of Tonalite rock ranging from slightly weathered to highly decomposed. The project also includes the installation of nine access shafts, 1,500 ft of open-cut sewer installation, three live connections to the existing sewer system and the abandonment of the existing 15-in. sewer the new 24-in. line is replacing. All work will be installed within Oregon Avenue, bordering a congested, residential area, and Rock Creek Park, owned by the National Park Service. Microtunneling operations began early May 2017, with an estimated completion of fall 2018. Information: Todd Brown, Project Manager; tbrown@bradshawcc.com.

GEORGIA

Panthersville

30-in. Watermain at Panthersville Road

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin construction for a 60-in. microtunneling project in Dekalb County, Georgia, for the installation of a 30-in. watermain underneath I-285. The 245-ft drive will pass through very loose, fine sand, then into a pinnacle of gneiss in the middle of the drive, and then back into loose fine sand at the recovery shaft. A Herrenknecht AVN 1200 machine will be utilized with a rock cutterhead to allow for excavation through the gneiss. Bradshaw’s scope will also include the installation of a 32-ft launch shaft and 16-ft recovery shaft to facilitate tunneling operations. The project Owner is the Georgia Department of Transportation, with John D. Stevens, Inc. performing as the General Contractor and hiring Bradshaw as the tunneling subcontractor. Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of summer 2017. Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

HAWAII

Kaneohe/Kailua Sewer Tunnel Project

Kaneohe/Kailua

Southland/Mole Joint Venture

This $173 million project for the City and County of Honolulu, Department of Design and Construction, Wastewater Division, is on track for final completion in July 2017. NTP was issued on Jan. 6, 2014. The project includes 16,338 lf of 13-ft TBM tunnel (10-ft ID GFRP carrier pipe) and two slurry wall shafts – one 87-ft diameter and 95-ft deep (launch shaft at Kailua) and one 30.5-ft diameter, 54-ft deep receiving shaft (Kaneohe). Ground conditions included a variation from massive basalt to highly weathered basalt with clay in-fills, and soft estuarine deposits requiring jet grout installation for 500 lf of tunnel. Tunnel hole-through occurred on June 28, 2016. The tunnel is the first TBM tunnel to be built on the islands of Hawaii.

Lead Designer: Wilson Okamoto Corporation; Tunnel Designer: Jacobs Associates; Construction Manager: Bowers and Kubota Consulting; Major Subcontractors: Layne Christensen Company (slurry wall & jet grout); James W. Fowler (microtunnel); Brierley Associates (Design Consultant); Hobas Pipe USA (GRFP Pipe); TBM Manufacturer: Robbins Company.

Project Personnel: Tim Winn, SMJV Project Director; Don Painter, SMJV Project Manager; Bill Kominek, SMJV Quality Control Manager; Quang D. Tran, SMJV Senior Project Engineer; Mike Young, CM Director.

INDIANA

Indianapolis

Deep Rock Tunnel Connector, Eagle Creek Deep Tunnel

Shea-Kiewit JV

The Deep Rock Tunnel Connector is a 42,000-ft, 20-ft, 2-in. diameter bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining (approximately 250 ft deep). There are two bifurcations in the final alignment and three CSO connecting structures/deaeration chambers and adits. The Eagle Creek Deep Tunnel is a 9,175-ft, 20-ft, 2-in. bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining. The Deep Rock Tunnel Connector was awarded for a contract price of $179 million with the Eagle Creek Deep Tunnel added through a $32 million change order. The work is for Citizens Energy Group’s DigIndy project, which is a CSO reduction program including six deep rock tunnels totaling over 28 miles.

Tunnel lining consists of 12-in. thick cast-in-place concrete liner. Tunnel mining and lining are complete. Ongoing work includes construction of the adits and deaeration chambers, as well as post-lining contact grouting and concrete spot repairs. Substantial completion is anticipated by August 2017.

Key Project Personnel: Construction PM: Stuart Lipofsky, P.E.; General Superintendent: Shannon Jennings; Assistant Project Manager/ Project Engineer: Percy Townsend; Safety Manager: Kyle Shickles; Equipment Superintendent: Keith Walter; Field Engineers: Eric Haacke, Zack Heinrich, Kendall Gadd, Chris Monahan, Max Engen.Inspection PM: Alex Varas, P.E. (AECOM), Assistant PM: Mark Guay (AECOM).

Owner: Citizens Energy Group – Manager of Construction: Mike Miller, P.E.; Supervisor Technical Lead: Tim Shutters; Construction Supervisor: John Morgan.

Indianapolis

White River Tunnel, Lower Pogues Run Tunnel

Shea-Kiewit JV

The White River Tunnel is a 30,600-ft, 20-ft, 2-in. diameter bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining (approximately 250 ft deep). There are two bifurcations in the final alignment and seven CSO connecting structures/deaeration chambers and adits. The Lower Pogues Run Tunnel is a 10,200-ft, 20-ft, 2-in. bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining, which bifurcates from the White River Tunnel alignment, and includes two CSO connecting structures/deaeration chambers and adits. The work is for Citizens Energy Group’s DigIndy project, which is a CSO reduction program including six deep rock tunnels totaling over 28 miles.

Mining commenced in September 2016 from a 35-ft diameter shaft that was previously constructed as the retrieval shaft for the Deep Rock Tunnel Connector alignment. As of the April, mining of the White River Tunnel alignment extended approximately 4,800 ft, at which point the TBM turned into the Lower Pogues Run Tunnel alignment, where it has mined approximately 6,000 ft. Following completion of the Lower Pogues Run Tunnel, the contractor will back the TBM down to the bifurcation, and will then continue on with the remainder of the White River Tunnel.

Key Project Personnel: Construction PM: Stuart Lipofsky, P.E.; General Superintendent: Shannon Jennings; Assistant Project Manager/ Project Engineer: Percy Townsend; Safety Manager: Kyle Shickles; Equipment Superintendent: Keith Walter; Field Engineers: Eric Haacke, Zack Heinrich, Kendall Gadd, Chris Monahan, Max Engen.Inspection PM: Sam Cain, P.E. (AECOM).

Owner: Citizens Energy Group – Manager of Construction: Mike Miller, P.E.; Supervisor Technical Lead: Tim Shutters; Construction Supervisor: John Morgan.

MARYLAND

Columbia

US 29 Water Transmission Main – Route 108 Crossing

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin construction for the next phase of the US 29 Water Transmission Main project, installing 760 ft of 60-in. steel casing under SR 108 for a 36-in. water transmission main. Bradshaw recently completed a similar 470-ft drive as part of the previous phase to this project. The project will be performed for the Howard County Department of Public Works, designed by O’Brien & Gere, with W.F. Wilson & Sons serving as the General Contractor. The 60-in. MTBM to be utilized will be an AVN-1200 model developed by Herrenknecht. Tunnel depths for the single drive will range from 6 to 30 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through dense to loose silty sands. Bradshaw will construct a 32-ft diameter, 38-ft deep steel rib-and-board launch shaft to facilitate tunneling activities, as well as a 16-ft diameter, 20-ft deep rib-and-board shaft to recover the MTBM. The alignment will pass beneath an existing 24-in. RCP sewer with very low clearance, requiring precise control of tunnel grade. Tunnel construction is currently scheduled to begin in late spring 2017. Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

Hyattsville

Coakley Terrace II

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw is beginning construction of 830 ft of 43-in. steel casing under the Baltimore Washington Parkway for a 16-in. DIP water transmission main. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (Owner) contracted KCI Technologies (Engineer) and Sagres Construction (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Bradshaw being selected as a subcontractor. Bradshaw is using a 43-in. Herrenknecht AVN-800 MTBM. Tunnel depths range from 8 to 35 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through loose and dense silty sands. A 30-ft x 16-ft x 16-ft deep steel sheeted launch shaft will be driven to facilitate tunneling activities, and the MTBM will be recovered out of a trench box at the end of the alignment. The alignment will pass under existing 48-in. storm drains and an existing 12-in. gas line with minimal clearance. Information: Jordan Bradshaw, Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com

NEVADA

Las Vegas

Lake Mead Low Lake Level Pumping Station (L3PS) Project

Barnard of Nevada, Inc.

In May 2015, Barnard entered into a $440 million Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract with the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) for the L3PS Project. After excavating the 500-ft deep Access Shaft and completing the concrete liner, the underground crews transitioned to the Connector Tunnel and Riser Shaft (winze shaft). This recently completed work included installation of an underground gantry crane to facilitate excavation of the winze shaft. Between the two shafts, the blind bore crews have now completed 30-each of the 34-each 500-ft deep x 6-ft diameter well casings. The upcoming work includes completing all blind bores, installing the well casings, and starting the Access Shaft turn-under for the top heading of the Forebay Cavern.

Concurrent with the underground construction, the above-ground Pumping Station work has started with preliminary yard utilities. The team has also received and stored the first of 32-each, 3,150-hp submersible pumps capable of pumping 30 MGD. Additionally, work continues on the 144-in. Discharge Aqueduct pipelines including completing two major tie-ins and a 50-ft deep excavation and support structure at the Causeway Road crossing. All work is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

The underground work includes: 525-ft deep x 26-ft diameter Access Shaft; bulkhead to allow for future expansion; 80-ft deep x 26-ft diameter Riser Shaft to connect to existing Intake No. 3 connector tunnel; 33-ft wide x 36-ft high x 400-ft long horseshoe-shaped Forebay Cavern; Forebay Connector Tunnel; and 34 drilled 8-ft diameter x 500-ft deep pump well shafts with steel-lined 6-ft diameter casings. The above-ground pumping station and accompanying appurtenances include: 34-each 30 MGD submersible pumps; valves and discharge headers; surge tanks, electrical controls and starting equipment for the pumps; electrical control building; electrical feed from an onsite substation; and 5,550 lf of 144-in. discharge aqueducts for connecting the new pumping station to the existing water treatment plants.

Other Major Parties Affiliated with the Project: Design Engineer: MW/Hill A Joint Venture; Construction Manager: Parsons Corp.

Key Project Personnel: SNWA: Peter Jauch, Director of Engineering; Erika Moonin, Project Manager; Parsons: Kevin Ulrey, Construction Manager; MW/HILL: Ted Davis and Steve Hunt, Lead Engineers. Barnard: Operations Manager, Dan Schall; Project Manager, Jordan Hoover; Project Superintendent, Andy Granger; Chief Engineer, Brad Bush; Construction Superintendent, Mike Gilbertson; Superintendents, Engineers, and Safety: Tracey Chambers, Tyler Askin, Chad Brinkerhoff, Nick Bowerman, Alex Casilla, Jeff Porter, Klaus Herbert, Dave Meyer, Steve Alsept, Tyler Komenda, Bill Kiehl, Pryde Lahr, Jimmy McGauley, Joerg Moser, Jake Richardson, Aaron Rustan, Bob Schaffer, Terry Swindle, Peter Turlington, Dan Heroux, Devin Weekly, Leo Weiman, Mathew Jackson, and Shawn Tezak.

NEW YORK

Gilboa

Schoharie Reservoir Low Level Outlet

Southland/Renda JV

This $142.6 million project for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection issued NTP on June 29, 2015, and has an estimated completion date of July 27, 2020.

The Gate Shaft excavation through the hard sandstone has been excavated and supported to depth and the grout plug installed at the bottom. Currently the headwall, thrust wall and invert are being installed in order to set up the bottom of the shaft for the jacking frame and MTBM. The 113-in. MTBM was expected to be underway by June on the 1,225-ft land leg drive. All of the 108-in ID Permalok pipe for the land leg drive has been manufactured and 120-ft has been delivered to the site. Deliveries will continue on an as needed basis due to the limited storage available at the shaft site.

The dredging at the Intake area is complete and preparations are underway for the setting and positioning of the cofferdam at the bottom of the lake. The steel cofferdam was built with a fiberglass soft-eye to allow the MTBM to bore through it. The tolerance for setting and orienting the cofferdam under 160-ft of water is very tight and must be complete prior to launching the MTBM on the water leg drive; this will be done with a combination of traditional and underwater surveying techniques.

The O-pile wing walls have been driven to grade at the valve chamber; the walers and tie-back installation is planned for this summer followed by the concrete encasement. Work has begun on the deep foundation work in the valve chamber. This work consists of installing 110 caissons and tiedowns ranging in size from 9-5/8-in. to 16-in. drilled to depths of over 100 ft; some on a batter. This work will be followed by installing the pipe supports from the portal to the building and the building construction.

Upcoming work includes the installation of overhead power lines for the valve chamber permanent power as well as relocation of the temporary power for the batch plant and staging area. This will allow the removal of the existing overhead power and modifications to other permanent utilities within the footprint of the RCC berm. Concrete demolition and replacement on the lower portion of the RCC berm will follow. Tunneling will start shortly and continue for several months. Once both drives are complete, lining of the shaft will begin. Stream restoration work is also planned for this summer after the NYSDEC-USFWS Bald eagle restriction is lifted – earliest Aug. 1.

Other Major Parties Affiliated with the Project: DEP AM, Emory Chase; Project Designer (Gannett Fleming/Hazen Sawyer), Everette Knight; Tunnel Designer (COWI/Jenny Engineering), Leszek Glodkowski; Resident Engineer (HAKS/D&B/WGI), Kevin McCullough; MTBM Manufacturer, Herrenknecht

Key Project Personnel: SRJV Project Manager, John Arciszewski; Field Operations Manager, Chris Davis; Chief Engineer, Jim Delmonte; Project Engineers, Tim Bray and Joe Janke; General Superintendent, Dennis Proper; Tunnel & Shaft Superintendents, Juergen Brunswick and Rick Leever; Safety Manager, Jose Perdomo. Information, John Arciszewski, 607-588-4080.

Newburgh/Wappingers Falls

Delaware Aqueduct – Rondout West Branch Tunnel

Schiavone Construction Co. LLC (BT-1); Kiewit/Shea (BT-2)

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to work on its Delaware Aqueduct bypass tunnel project to address two leaking sections from the aqueduct. The $101 million BT-1 contract comprises two shafts on either side of the river. Shaft 5B (in Newburgh), a 30-ft finished diameter, 838-ft deep structure, and Shaft 6B (in Wappingers), a 33-ft finished diameter, 673-ft deep structure, are both complete.

Contract BT-2 is a $706 million contract construction a 2.5-mile long, 22-ft diamater bypass tunnel using a $30 million Robbins TBM to replace the leaking portion. The entire machine — including its cutterhead, body and trailing gear — is more than 470 ft long and weighs 2.7 million lbs. Its cutterhead is 21.6 ft in diameter. The TBM was built to withstand 30 bar of pressure—believed to be the most of any TBM ever manufactured. The TBM is also equipped with dewatering equipment to pump 2,500 gallons per minute away from the tunnel as the machine drives it.

In March, TBM manufacturing was completed by Robbins at its Solon, Ohio, shop. The machine is expected to begin boring in fall 2017.

NORTH CAROLINA

Raleigh

Crabtree & Upper Pigeon House Interceptor Tunnels Project

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw recently completed construction on a $21 million sewer project consisting of approximately 3,000 ft of 1-pass and 2-pass microtunneling at 11 locations. The City decided to let a separate trenchless general contract in advance of 30,000 ft of future open-cut pipeline contracts. Casing size was 60- and 72-in. and the FRP pipe was 42- to 57-in. Subsurface conditions ranged from alluvium and residual soil to partially and unweathered hard granitic rock and mixed face. Information: Mike Wanhatalo, Project Manager; mwanhatalo@bradshawcc.com.

OHIO

Cleveland

Doan Valley Storage Tunnel

McNally/Kiewit DVT JV

The $142 million project for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District consists of 10,025 lf of 18-ft ID segmentally lined storage tunnel in shale, 9,175 lf of conveyance tunnels in shale lined with 120-in. pipe, seven shafts, two adit connections, connections to existing culverts, consolidation sewers, near surface structures, rehabilitation of existing culvert, and modifications to existing regulators.

McNally/Kiewit DVT JV was awarded the project in April 2017, and expects to begin construction Summer 2017. Completion is scheduled for 2021. The involves tunneling below existing sewers with minimal cover and a high-traffic, urban work zone.

Engineer: Jacobs Associates & Wade Trim JV; Construction Manager: NEORSD.

Cleveland

Dugway South Relief & Consolidation Sewers

McNally Tunneling Corporation

The $26 million project for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District consists of 2,666 lf of 90-in. sewer to be excavated with a 112-in. Lovat TBM, and 2,648 lf of 42-in. sewer to be excavated with a 100-in. Lovat TBM in two separate runs. The three tunnel runs are to be initially supported using steel ribs and timber lagging, then completed with carrier pipe grouted in place. The project also includes the construction of four cast-in-place shafts and structures with depths ranging from 20 to 50 ft. An additional 2,550 lf of new sewer and associated manholes are to be constructed using open-cut methods.

The first tunnel run using the 100-in. TBM was completed in February. The TBM was then re-launched, and was well on its way toward its second receiving shaft as of late April 2017. Mining of the third tunnel with the 112-in. TBM is expected to begin May 2017.

NTP was issued in May 2016 and final completion is anticipated for early 2018. The job includes challenging curve radii, with smallest radius of 536 ft, and a large flume operation for tie-in to existing CSO.

Tunnel Designer: AECOM with NTH Consultants; Construction Manager: NEORSD; Major Subcontractors: Northstar (CIP concrete structures), DiGioia-Suburban Excavating (open-cut sewer work), Case Foundation (secant piles).

Project Personnel: Project Manager: Chris Lynagh; General Superintendent: Henry Williams.

Cleveland

Dugway Storage Tunnel

Salini Impregilo/Healy JV

The $153 million Dugway Storage Tunnel for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District consists of 14,750 lf of 24-ft ID tunnel 200 ft deep, six deep shafts ranging in size from 22- to 58-ft in diameter and 21 other near surfaces shafts and structures. There are four 9-ft diameter adit connections to the tunnel ranging in length from 60 to 800 lf and two sections of near surface sewers installed in tunnel and by open-cut.

The project is currently 40% complete. All six deep shafts have been excavated, with the structures completed in two of the six shafts. The starter and tail tunnel at the base of the launch shaft have been excavated and the tunnel boring machine has been set in these tunnels and final assembly is nearing completion. Five of the near surface structures have been completed and the four adits have been excavated and lined.

Various ground support systems have been utilized. Ribs and liner plate have been used for soft ground support on most of the shaft. Secant piles were used to support the overburden for one of the deep shaft and two of the near surface excavations and ground freezing was used to control the ground while excavating the main shaft. The tunnel will be excavated through the Chagrin shale.

Other Major Parties Affiliated with the Project: Tunnel designer: MWH /HMM JV; Construction Manager: NEORSD; TBM Manufacturer: Herrenknecht; Major Subcontractors: Triad Engineering & Contracting Co. – Shaft Exc. & Adit Exc. and Lining; Marra Service, Inc. – Shaft excavation; Northstar Contracting, Inc. – Concrete Structures.

Key Project Personnel: Contractor – Project Manager: Jim Kabat, General Superintendent: Willie Flores, Chief Engineer: Roberto Bono, Tunnel Engineer: Saeed Tabrizi, AFC Manager: Michele Gorasso; Electrical Superintendent: TJ Sota, Controls: Alex Noirie. NEORSD – Construction Program Manager: Doug Gabriel, Senior Construction Supervisor: Ryan Sullivan. Information: John Kennedy, (702)-524-0438.

TENNESSEE

Chattanooga

North St. Elmo Tunnels

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw is currently constructing three tunnels as part of a stormwater sewer improvement project. The City of Chattanooga (Owner), has contracted Civic Engineering & IT, Inc. (Engineer) and Wright Brothers Construction Co., Inc. (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Wright selecting Bradshaw as tunneling subcontractor. Bradshaw originally intended on utilizing mechanized Akkerman TBMs to install the two 84-in. liner plate tunnels and one 72-in. FRP direct-jack tunnel. However, the encountered foundary sand fill material contained significantly more obstructions than anticipated, causing Bradshaw to revert to installing the tunnels by hand mining. The challenging ground conditions in the fill have included reinforced concrete, sugar sand, and loose bricks and boulders without cohesive material serving to bind and stabilize the face. Carefully controlling these conditions was critical, as an active 4-in. gas line followed the tunnel alignment with only 3 ft of clearance above the crown. The first tunnel was recently completed by installing 96-in. diameter liner plates to allow for installation of the 72-in. FRP. Two 84-in. diameter tunnels will pass underneath active Norfolk Southern Railroad lines for the installation of 66-in. (195 lf) and 60-in. FRP (135 lf) pipelines. Construction is currently ongoing. Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

VERMONT

Georgia

I-89 Culvert Improvements

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw just started construction the first of two tunnels under Interstate 89. The 18-ft, 11-in. x 12-ft, 7-in. horseshoe tunnels will be 136 and 100 ft in length. The tunnels will be installed using the sequential excavation method. The project is a design-build collaboration for Vermont Department of Transportation. Subsurface conditions are expected to consist of marine silts, sands and clays. Information: Mike Wanhatalo, Project Manager; mwanhatalo@bradshawcc.com.

VIRGINIA

Portsmouth/Norfolk

Elizabeth River Tunnels (ERT) Project

SKW Constructors

This $2.1 billion project (Construction portion of project is $1.5 billion) for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is being built by SKW Constructors (a Skanska, Kiewit, Weeks Marine JV). The concessionaire is Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC) (a Shanska, Macquarie JV)

Tunneling has been complete and the roadway opened to traffic. Total project substantial completion is on track for August 2017, almost 12 months ahead of schedule. In addition to the construction of a new immersed tube tunnel, the project includes the rehabilitation of the existing Downtown Tunnel and Midtown Tunnel and the construction of the Martin Luther King Freeway Extension. The Midtown Tunnel rehabilitation was on schedule for completion by May 11, 2017.

Parties Affiliated with the Project: VDOT Construction Manager/Owner’s Representative: Bradley Weidenhammer , VDOT Megaprojects Engineer – Elizabeth River Tunnels Project; Concessionaire’s Representative: Philip Shucet, ERC CEO; Project Lead Design: Parsons Brickerhoff (Fred Parsons); Project Director Design-Build Contractor: SKW Constructors (Wade Watson); Project Assistant Director: SKW Constructors (Tom Fulton); Project Construction Manager: SKW Constructors (Pete Guthorn); Concessionaire’s (Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo) Public Information Representative (Tiffany Whitfield at 757-932-4415 or TWhitfield@ercopco.com); SKW Constructor’s Communications Representative (Stephen Meyers at 757-879-2027 or stephen.meyers@skanska.com).

Radford

I-81 Northbound Bridge Replacement Tunnels

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin constructing four tunnels for stormwater management for a bridge replacement along I-81. The Virginia Department of Transportation (Owner), has contracted Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP (Engineer) and Vecellio & Grogan, Inc. (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Vecellio & Grogan selecting Bradshaw as tunneling subcontractor. The four tunnels will be constructed utilizing mechanized Akkerman tunnel shields with cutterwheels, two tunnels for 48-in. diameter RCP (Akkerman WM480C) and two for 42-in. diameter RCP (Akkerman WM420C). The larger diameter tunnels will be 211 lf and 145 lf, and the smaller diameter tunnels will be 134 lf and 77 lf. The tunnels will pass through medium to dense silt and soft clay. The project is currently scheduled to begin in fall 2017. Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

Stafford

Route 1 North Sewer Improvements

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw recently completed construction of 790 ft of 43-in. steel casing under Route 1 for a 30-in. DIP gravity sewer. The project was divided into two tunnels (460 lf and 330 lf) sharing a common 32-ft diameter liner plate launch shaft. The Stafford County DPU (Owner) has contracted Whitman, Requardt & Associates (Engineer) and W.C. Spratt, Inc. (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Bradshaw being selected as a subcontractor. The 43-in. MTBM is an AVN-800 model developed by Herrenknecht. Tunnel depths range from 15 to 20 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through silty sand, clay, cobbles and boulders. The tunnels were recently completed and are currently being prepared for pipe installation. Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

WASHINGTON

Seattle

Northgate Link Extension, Contract N125, TBM Tunnels (UW to Maple Leaf Portal)

JCM Northlink LLP (Jay Dee/Coluccio/Michels JV)

The $440 million project for Sound Transit consists of approximately 18,400 lf of twin bore tunnels with an internal diameter of 18 ft, 10 in. The tunnels will be driven through glacially deposited soils using EPB tunnel boring machines and lined with a single pass, pre-cast, bolted and gasketed concrete liner. This contract also includes 23 cross passages and provides the shoring and excavation of the station boxes for two underground light rail stations and a portal structure to transition the light rail tracks from tunnels to elevated guideway.

NTP was issued Sept. 30, 2013, with a substantial completion milestone of Feb. 11, 2018. The N125 project is approximately 90% complete. Two of four work sites have been handed over to follow on contracts. The shoring and excavation is complete at the two stations and one portal location. At the Roosevelt Station, excavation support was accomplished with slurry diaphragm walls and tie backs. At the University District Station, soldier and secant piles are the primary support in conjunction with soil nails and shotcrete in specific locations.

The northbound running tunnel began tunneling from the Maple Leaf Portal on July 9, 2014, and completed the drive to University of Washington Station on March 30, 2016. The southbound running tunnel began tunneling from MLP on Nov. 24, 2014, and completed the drive to UWS on Sept. 1, 2016.

Work continues to complete the 23 cross passages. Excavation of all of the cross passages is complete. Ground modification for excavation at 11 cross passages was by ground freezing, 11 others were dewatered, one required no ground modification. All of the cross passages are in various stages of completion ranging from structural concrete through MEP and architectural finishes.

Other finish works in progress include placing concrete for tunnel inverts and walkways along with MEP installation in both tunnels.

Other Major Parties Affiliated with the Project: Tunnel Designer: Montgomery Jacobs Associates; Construction Management, NorthStar JV (CH2MHill, Jacobs Engineering); Major Subcontractors include DBM, Case Foundations, Bencor, Elcon, Sundancer, Hayward Baker, Soldata. TBM manufacturers: Hitachi Zosen, Robbins. Segment manufacturer; CSI/Hanson.

Key Project Personnel: Owner: Don Davis, Executive Project Director; Rick Capka, Principal Construction Manager; Brad Cowles, Construction Manager. Contractor: Tom DiPonio, Managing Partner; Mike DiPonio, Project Executive; Gregg Olsen, Project Manager; Brian Hagan, Deputy Project Manager; Jerry Pordon, General Superintendent. Construction Management: Paul Gasson, Project Manager; Roger Mitchell, Resident Engineer; Anthony Pooley, Section Manager; Derek Dugan, Section Manager.

Seattle

SR 99 Tunnel Project

Seattle Tunnel Partners (Dragados USA/Tutor Perini JV)

The TBM completed its 9,273-ft tunnel drive under downtown Seattle and holed through on April 4, 2017. The TBM reached its final position in the reception shaft on April 20, 2017, where it will be disassembled over the next several months. Construction of the double-deck highway structure inside the tunnel continued on schedule concurrently with the TBM tunneling and will continue while the TBM is being disassembled. Over 7,000 ft of corbels (foundations for lower deck and lower walls), 6,400 ft of lower walls, and 5,300 ft of upper deck have been completed to date. Work continued on construction of the tunnel operations buildings at the north and south ends of the tunnel.

Key project personnel: Seattle Tunnel Partners Executive Committee: Jack Frost, Jose Luis Mendez Sanchez; Project Manager: Chris Dixon; Deputy Project Manager: Paco Gonzalez; Construction Coordinator: Bill Monahan; Tunnel Manager: Roger Escoda; Tunnel Construction Manager: Juan Luis Magro; Tunnel Superintendents: Tom McMahon, Jorge Vazquez; Civil Construction Manager: Joel Burch; Assistant Civil Construction Manager: Keith Burch; Civil Superintendents: Ben Taylor, Chris Whorton, Nathan Burch; Safety Manager: Sandy Winter; Quality Manager: Wally Chen. Information: Chris Dixon, (206) 971-8215.

CANADA — ONTARIO

Ottawa

O-Train Confederation Line Light Rail Transit Project

Dragados Canada/Ellis Don/SNC-Lavalin JV

To build the $2.1 billion (CAN) O-Train Confederation Line, the City of Ottawa assembled a strong public-private partnership that includes financial commitments from the provincial and federal governments, and a proven private-sector project team, the Rideau Transit Group (ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc./SNC-Lavalin/Ellis Don). A world-class consortium of Canadian and international companies, the Rideau Transit Group was selected in a highly competitive process based on the strength of the group’s design, construction and financial proposal, and its track record of delivering major transportation projects on time and on budget. Working closely with the City of Ottawa, the Rideau Transit Group designed and began building the Confederation Line in 2013 and will maintain the line until 2038.

An integral part of the Rideau Transit Group (RTG) proposal for the Confederation Line was the approach to the construction of the tunnel under Ottawa’s downtown core. The tunnel spans 2.5 km, is on average 15 m below the surface and features three of the stations in the Confederation Line project — Lyon, Parliament and Rideau.

Following the bid process in 2012, experts from around the world worked to determine the tunneling method and equipment required for the Confederation Line tunnel. Proximity to the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the specific soil conditions of the downtown core, and the properties of the geotechnical materials to be excavated were all evaluated. It was also important that the tunneling method minimize disruptions for the general public and daily life in the city.

Sequential excavation method (SEM) was used to mine the tunnel. SEM consists of advancing in increments (headings and rounds), which are supported with shotcrete (projected concrete), followed by the installation of reinforced shotcrete and steel support elements. The concrete lining has a defined stiffness and allows rock and soil settling to increase its self-supporting capacity until a safe and stable opening is created. SEM provides a high degree of flexibility to adjust the excavation approach and support measures for soil and rock conditions encountered; it also reduces risks of tunneling construction. This method also minimizes longer term disruptions at surface.

Tunnel excavation has been 100% complete since mid-February 2017. Concrete slab work, pulling rails and installation of dowels continues to advance in Lyon Station, in the western part of the line through the downtown core. At, Parliament Station, at the east side of the downtown tunnel, crews are waterproofing the arch and are working on starter walls in some of the stations. Final concrete lining work is ongoing throughout the tunnel and should wrap up this summer.

State-of-the-art mining techniques helped minimize impacts on residents and businesses. Using the sequential excavation method has meant that only three access points are required, drastically minimizing closures and detours. Using smaller, quieter roadheaders to dig the tunnel, instead of a large tunnel boring machine, greatly limited noise and vibration for surrounding buildings. Much of the work on the tunnel is happening 15 m below the surface with little sign of what is happening below at street level.

Other Parties Affiliated with the Project: Thurber Engineering Ltd. (geotechnical); Dr. Sauer & Partners Corporation (tunnel design); Adamson & Associates Architects (station design) ; Alstom – vehicle; Thales – systems ; bbb Architects (station design); Fast + Epp; Hatch Mott MacDonald; IBI Group; MMM Group; Sereca Fire Consulting Ltd.; Scotia Capital.

Key Project Personnel: City of Ottawa/O-Train Construction Office: John Manconi, General Manager, Transportation Services; Steve Cripps, Director, O-Train Construction; Gary Craig, Manager, Light Rail Design and Construction. Rideau Transit Group/OLRTC: Antonio Estrada, CEO, Rideau Transit Group; Peter Lauch, Technical Director, Rideau Transit Group; Eugene Creamer, OLRTC Project Director; Humberto Ferrer, OLRTC Deputy Project Director.

TBM Online - 2017