TUNNEL UPDATES

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles

Crenshaw/LAX Transit Project

Walsh/Shea Corridor Constructors

This $1.278 billion project for the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), being built by a joint venture of Walsh and Shea, is an 8.5-mile light-rail line that will run between the Expo Line on Exposition Boulevard and the Metro Green Line. NTP was issued in September 2013 with revenue service expected by October 2019.

The project consists of twin bore tunnels, about 1-mile long each, connecting three underground stations. The tunnel is 21-ft OD (19-ft ID) and is approximately 70 ft below ground. Ground conditions are soft ground/alluvial, leading to the choice of an EPB TBM.

On Oct. 20, the Herrenknecht TBM “Harriet” broke through into the Leimert Park Station. From there it was disassembled and trucked back to the launch shaft to begin the parallel tunnel. The second tunnel was about 35% percent complete (1,800 ft) as of Jan. 13.

Parties affiliated with the project: TBM Manufacturer – Herrenknecht (Germany); Consultants: HNTB; Construction Support Services: Stantec; Tunnel Engineering: Arup; Systems: L.K. Comstock; Structural Engineering: SC Solutions; Community Outreach: Los Angeles Urban League; Civil Engineering: Jenkins/Gales & Martinez; Electrical: Neal Electric; Quality Control: QEI; Survey: Psomas.

Key Project Personnel – Deputy Executive Officer, Project Director (Metro): Charles H. Beauvoir; Interim DEO, Deputy Project Director (Metro): Kimberly Ong; RE (Metro): Dana Rogers; Project Manager (WSCC): Jim Gardner; Deputy Project Manager (WSCC): Dave Preston; Construction Manager (WSCC): Carl Christensen.

Los Angeles

Regional Connector Transit Project

Regional Connector Constructors (Skanska-Traylor JV)

The tunneling portion of the $1 billion Regional Connector project for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority involves 5,795 ft. of twin tunnels with an excavated diameter of 22 ft. The ground conditions range from alluvium soils to siltstone of the Fernando formation with potential for perched groundwater, methane, hydrogen sulfide gas, and possible boulders. The groundwater table is generally above the tunnel alignment. EPB TBM tunneling is required using precast, concrete segments with double gaskets as the tunnel lining system. The tunnel depth (cover) ranges from 25 ft to approximately 100 ft and crosses below the existing Metro Red Line heavy rail tunnels with less than 7 ft of clearance. The Regional Connector includes approximately 2,100 ft of cut-and-cover and retained cut guideway and three cut-and-cover subway stations. The bored tunnels will pass through two of the cut-and-cover stations, requiring coordination of cut-and-cover and tunnel excavation.

NTP was issued July 7, 2014, with an original project completion date of May 29, 2021. The TBM was shipped from Tacoma, Washington, to the project site in April 2016. Tunneling is expected

to commence in January 2017. The 1st & Central Station, from which tunneling will start, has been excavated to full depth, and the concrete invert is completed. The TBM will be brought from the TBM assembly pit across Alameda Street to the launch site at the west end of the station.

Soldier piles for support of the approximately 90-ft deep excavation at 2nd & Broadway Station are being installed as utility relocations are completed. Excavation of the approximate 100-ft deep 2nd & Hope Station is in progress and expected to be completed in December 2016. The downtown Los Angeles urban location of the Regional Connector provides challenges in the coordination of the project work with multiple third parties. The Regional Connector will be the first tunnel subway project to connect to two operating rail systems at either end, the Blue Line on the south and the Gold Line on the north.

Other parties affiliated with the project – Tunnel Designer for the Contractor: Hatch Mott McDonald; Metro’s Construction Management Consultant: Arcadis; TBM Manufacturer: Herrenkecht. Preliminary design was completed by CPJV (AECOM/PB JV), which is also performing design services during construction. Key Project Personnel – Metro Project Executives: Gary Baker, Project Manager; Girish Roy, Deputy Project Manager; Metro Design Consultants: (AECOM/PB JV), Bill Hansmire, Tunnel Design Manger; Metro Construction Manger Consultants: (Arcadis), Patrick Jolly, Construction Manager; Ron Drake, Technical Advisor; Resident Engineer, Glen Frank; Contractor Project Executives (Regional Connector Contractors RCC: (Skanska) Mike Aparacio, Mike Smithson; (Traylor) John McDonald.

Los Angeles

Westside Purple Line Extension Project Section 1

Skanska/Traylor/Shea JV

The Westside Purple Line Extension Project is a 9-mile long project that consists of three Sections that are being planned to be built and opened for revenue service before the end of the next decade. Section 1 is a 3.92-mile long subway alignment with three stations that is being constructed under Wilshire Boulevard in gassy ground and tar sands with prehistoric fossil deposits utilizing the design-build delivery method.

NTP for the $1.636 million design-build contract was issued on Jan. 12, 2015. Tunneling operations are planned to begin in late 2018. The tunneling operations will be staged through the shoring box of the Wilshire/La Brea Station excavation. The Revenue Service Date per the Full Funding Grant Agreement is Oct. 31, 2024.

The scope of work includes 17,900 ft of twin-bore tunnel: Reach 1 is 9,600 lf between Wilshire/La Brea Station and Wilshire/Western TBM retrieval shaft; Reach 2 is 4,400 lf between Wilshire/La Brea and Wilshire/Fairfax Stations; and Reach 3 is 3,300 lf between Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega Stations. There is also 600 lf of tail track at Wilshire/La Cienega Station.

The tunnel is 18-ft, 10-in. in diameter with 12-in. thick precast concrete lining. Depth varies from 40 ft and 100 ft. The alignment includes three stations and the western retrieval shaft and 23 cross passages. Tunnels are planned to be mined by two Herrenknecht EPBMs. Cross-passages are planned to be mined by the sequential excavation method using variety of localized ground support systems.

Anticipated ground conditions include: Soft ground consisting of Pleistocene-age (San-Pedro) and Pliocene-age (Fernando) formations; Some alluvium deposits and artificial fill areas above the tunnel; Tar sands comprise almost 25% of tunnel alignment; Expected water table up to 90 lf above tunnel crown; Presence of methane and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gases (tunnels are deemed “gassy” by OSHA).

The project is 14% complete. Production of tunnel precast concrete Liners began in November 2016. TBM manufacturer Herrenknecht is near completion of the EPBM design. TBM assembly is expected to 3rd quarter of 2018. Jet grouting of cross-passages began in November 2016; Wilshire/La Brea Station excavation (tunnel launch point) began in July 2016.

Tunnel Designer: PTG/CH2M; Construction Manager: WEST JV (Stantec/Jacobs Engineering/AECOM); Major Subcontractors – TBM Manufacturer: Herrenknecht; Precast: Traylor precast; Support of Excavation/piles: Condon Johnson; Jet Grouting: Malcolm Drilling; Geotechnical instrumentation: Group Delta; Dewatering: Moretrench; Standpipe: Link Nielsen.

Key Project Personnel: James Cohen, Deputy Executive Officer, Program Management LACMTA; Ashok Kothari, Project Director, Parsons Brinckerhoff; Mike Aparicio, Executive Vice President, Skanska; John McDonald, Tunnel Manager, Traylor.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Washington

Anacostia River Tunnel

Impregilo Healy Parsons JV

This is a $253 million design-build job for DC Water involving the construction of 12,300 lf of 23-ft ID tunnel 100 ft deep with six shafts. Crews are using a Herrenknecht EPB TBM to tunnel through heavy clay and sand/clay with up to 3 bar pressure. NTP was issued on June 4, 2013, with final completion expected by March 13, 2018.

The job is 75% complete by schedule. Crews completed a TBM drive on Nov. 5, 2016, crossing under the Anacostia River, several fragile utility lines, and several freeways without damage. All shafts are now concrete lined and crews are proceeding with internal shaft structures, and excavating and shoring for near surface structures.

Unique aspects of the project include extensive use of slurry walls; depressurizations of lower artesian aquifer while leaving upper aquifer undisturbed; TBM advance using conveyor belt system through multiple curves with vertical belt storage unit exterior to the shaft; steel fiber precast segmental lining; extensive use of geotechnical instruments for monitoring TBM excavation performance; and use of compensation grouting to cross under fragile critical utilities.

Designer: Parsons Professional Corp.; Construction Manager: Gilbane; Major Subcontractors: Moretrench, Con-Seg, Bulldog Construction, SECA; TBM Manufacturer: Herrenknecht; Conveyor Manufacturer: H+E.

Project Manager: Shane Yanagisawa; Deputy Project Manager: Phil Colton; Construction Manager: Daniele Nebbia; Quality Manager: Rick Munzer; Business Manager: Todd Burford; Design Manager: Jonathan Taylor; General Superintendent: Frank Flannelly; Equipment Manager: Chuck Tedford; Electrical Superintendent: Bruce Haught; Concrete Superintendent: Jimmy Hill; Tunnel Superintendent: Brad Krumel; Senior Concrete Engineer: Andrea Sessena; Construction Manager: Scott Shylanski. Information: John Kennedy, (702) 524-0438.

Washington

Oregon Avenue NW Sewer Rehabilitation Project – DC Water Contract 150130

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw is beginning construction on a $16 million sewer project the DC Water. The project consists of approximately 4,300 ft of 24-in. sewer interceptor, including 2,600 lf to be installed by microtunneling in four drives, with the longest being 1,860 ft along Oregon Avenue at depths of up to 90 ft. A 60-in. casing will be tunneled using a Herrenknecht AVN-1200 MTBM, in which the 24-in. PVC carrier pipe will be installed. Subsurface conditions will consist of Tonalite rock ranging from slightly weathered to highly decomposed. The project also includes the installation of nine access shafts, 1,500 ft of open-cut sewer installation, three live connections to the existing sewer system and the abandonment of the existing 15-in. sewer that is being replaced. All work will be installed within Oregon Avenue, bordering a congested, residential area, and Rock Creek Park, owned by the National Park Service. Shaft excavation is schedule to begin this winter, with an estimated completion of fall 2018. Information: Todd Brown, Project Manager; tbrown@bradshawcc.com.

GEORGIA

Atlanta

City of Atlanta Water Supply Project

Atkinson Construction

Atkinson Construction in July began assembling the 12-ft Robbins tunnel boring machine that will complete the City of Atlanta Water Supply project. The TBM arrived to the jobsite in sections on more than 70 trucks. The TBM was assembled on the quarry floor and will be used to excavate a five-mile tunnel to connect the Chattahoochee River and the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant to the former Bellwood Quarry. The Water Supply Project, scheduled for completion in 2018, will increase the City of Atlanta’s water reserve from 3 to 30 days. The TBM “Driller Mike” had advanced 1,000 ft as of Jan. 11.

INDIANA

Indianapolis

Deep Rock Tunnel Connector, Eagle Creek Deep Tunnel

Shea-Kiewit JV

The Deep Rock Tunnel Connector is a 42,000-lf, 20-ft, 2-in. diameter bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining (approximately 250 ft deep). There are two bifurcations in the final alignment and three CSO connecting structures/deaeration chambers and adits. The Eagle Creek Deep Tunnel is a 9,175-lf, 20-ft, 2-in bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining. The Deep Rock Tunnel Connector was awarded for a contract price of $179 million with the Eagle Creek Deep Tunnel added through a $32 million change order. The work is for Citizens Energy Group’s DigIndy project, which is a CSO reduction program including six deep rock tunnels totaling over 28 miles.

Tunnel lining consists of 12-in thick cast-in-place concrete liner. Concrete is pumped from the surface from various drop holes along the tunnel alignment. The tunnel was cast using seven Everest 35-ft form sections. Tunnel lining is complete, and construction of the adits and deaeration chambers is also ongoing. Substantial completion is anticipated in the spring of 2017.

Subcontractors: Platt Construction – Dick Platt; Steppo Supply & Construction, Inc. – Eileen Stepanovich; Acura Inc. – Domenico DiGioia

Key Project Personnel – Construction PM: Stuart Lipofsky, P.E.; General Superintendent: Shannon Jennings; Assistant Project Manager/ Project Engineer: Percy Townsend; Safety Manager: Kyle Shickles; Equipment Superintendent: Keith Walter; Field Engineers: Eric Haacke, Zack Heinrich, Kendall Gadd, Chris Monahan, Max Engen. Inspection PM: Alex Varas, P.E. (AECOM), Assistant PM: Mark Guay (AECOM). Owner: Citizens Energy Group – Manager of Construction: Mike Miller, P.E.; Supervisor Technical Lead: Tim Shutters; Construction Supervisor: John Morgan.

Indianapolis

White River Tunnel, Lower Pogues Run Tunnel

Shea-Kiewit JV

The White River Tunnel is a 30,600-lf, 20-ft, 2-in. diameter bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining (approximately 250 ft deep). There are two bifurcations in the final alignment and seven CSO connecting structures/deaeration chambers and adits. The Lower Pogues Run Tunnel is a 10,200-lf, 20-ft, 2-in. bored tunnel with an 18-ft finished concrete lining, which bifurcates from the White River Tunnel alignment, and includes two CSO connecting structures/deaeration chambers and adits. The work is for Citizens Energy Group’s DigIndy project, which is a CSO reduction program including six deep rock tunnels totaling over 28 miles.

The contract was executed in late June 2016, and the contractor has finished refurbishing and reassembling the Robbins TBM that was used to mine the Deep Rock Tunnel Connector and Eagle Creek Deep Tunnel. Mining started in September 2016 from a 35-ft diameter shaft that was previously constructed as the retrieval shaft for the Deep Rock Tunnel Connector alignment. As of the end of November, mining of the White River Tunnel alignment extended approximately 4,800 ft, at which point the TBM turned into the Lower Pogues Run Tunnel alignment, where it has mined approximately 1,000 ft. Following completion of the Lower Pogues Run Tunnel, the contractor will back the TBM down to the bifurcation, and will then continue on with the remainder of the White River Tunnel.

Key Project Personnel – Construction PM: Stuart Lipofsky, P.E.; General Superintendent: Shannon Jennings; Assistant Project Manager/ Project Engineer: Percy Townsend; Safety Manager: Kyle Shickles; Equipment Superintendent: Keith Walter; Field Engineers: Eric Haacke, Zack Heinrich, Kendall Gadd, Chris Monahan, Max Engen. Inspection PM: Sam Cain, P.E. (AECOM). Owner: Citizens Energy Group – Manager of Construction: Mike Miller, P.E.; Supervisor Technical Lead: Tim Shutters; Construction Supervisor: John Morgan.

MARYLAND

Columbia

US 29 Transmission Main

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw recently completed the installation of 470 ft of 60-in. steel casing under U.S. Route 29 for a 36-in. water transmission main. The project was performed for the Howard County Department of Public Works, designed by O’Brien & Gere, with Marona Construction serving as the General Contractor. The 60-in. MTBM was a Herrenknecht AVN-1200. Tunnel depths ranged from 6 to 30 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through dense silty sands and partially weathered rock. Bradshaw constructed a 32-ft diameter, 27-ft deep steel rib-and-liner plate launch shaft to facilitate tunneling activities, and the MTBM was recovered out of a trench box on the far side of the highway. The access shaft was constructed in a potential flood zone within 10 ft of active sanitary sewer and water lines, and within 50 ft of the Little Patuxent River. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

Columbia

US 29 Water Transmission Main – Route 108 Crossing

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin construction for the next phase of the U.S. 29 Water Transmission Main project, installing 760 lf of 60-in. steel casing under Route 108 for a 36-in. water transmission main. Bradshaw recently completed a similar 470-ft drive as part of the previous phase to this project. The project will be performed for the Howard County Department of Public Works, designed by O’Brien & Gere, with W.F. Wilson & Sons serving as the General Contractor. Crews will use a 60-in. Herrenknecht AVN-1200 MTBM. Tunnel depths for the single drive will range from 6 to 30 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through dense to loose silty sands. Bradshaw will construct a 32-ft diameter, 38-ft deep steel rib-and-board launch shaft to facilitate tunneling activities, as well as a 16-ft diameter, 20-ft deep rib-and-board shaft to recover the MTBM. The alignment will pass beneath an existing 24-in. RCP sewer with very low clearance, requiring precise control of tunnel grade. Tunnel construction is currently scheduled to begin in late spring 2017. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

Hyattsville

Coakley Terrace II

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin construction of 830 ft of 43-in. steel casing under the Baltimore Washington Parkway for a 16-in. DIP water transmission main. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (Owner) contracted KCI Technologies (Engineer) and Sagres Construction (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Bradshaw being selected as a subcontractor. The 43-in. MTBM is a Herrenknecht AVN-800. Tunnel depths range from 8 to 35 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through loose and dense silty sands. A 30-ft x 16-ft x 16-ft deep steel sheeted launch shaft will be driven to facilitate tunneling activities, and the MTBM will be recovered out of a trench box at the end of the alignment. The alignment will pass under existing 48-in. storm drains and an existing 12-in. gas line with minimal clearance. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

NEVADA

Las Vegas

Low Lake Level Pumping Station (L3PS) Project

Barnard of Nevada, Inc.

In May 2015, Barnard entered into a $440 million Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract with the Southern Nevada Water Authority for the L3PS project. The team began work on design completion of the underground work first. Barnard’s multi-discipline team worked with SNWA, construction manager Parsons, designers MW/HILL A Joint Venture, and other stakeholders to provide constructability, value engineering and cost estimate input during design completion for the shafts, cavern and 34 each pump well shafts. Once design and pricing were finalized, the underground construction work began in September 2015. To date, work has progressed on the Access Shaft excavation to approximately 450 ft deep, including concrete final lining and work as begun on the Surge Shaft Connection Tunnel. Of the 34 each well shafts, 19 each of the 8-ft diameter blind bore shafts and 6-ft diameter steel pump well casing have been completed. Work has also begun on the 144-in. Discharge Aqueduct pipelines. Concurrent with the underground construction, the above-ground pre-construction work continues with focus on the pumping station, including design, constructability and cost estimates. All work is estimated to be completed in 2020.

The underground work includes: 525-ft deep x 26-ft diameter Access Shaft; bulkhead to allow for future expansion; 80-ft deep x 26-ft diameter Riser Shaft to connect to existing Intake No. 3 connector tunnel; 33-ft wide x 36-ft high x 400-ft long horseshoe-shaped Forebay Cavern; Forebay Connector Tunnel; and 34 each drilled 8-ft diameter x 500-ft deep pump well shafts with steel-lined 6-ft diameter casings. The above-ground pumping station and accompanying appurtenances includes: 34-each 30 MGD submersible pumps; valves and discharge headers; surge tanks, electrical controls and starting equipment for the pumps; electrical control building; electrical feed from an onsite substation; and 5,550 lf of 144-in. discharge aqueducts for connecting the new pumping station to the existing water treatment plants.

Key Project Personnel – SNWA: Peter Jauch, Director of Engineering; Erika Moonin, Project Manager; Parsons: Kevin Ulrey, Construction Manager; MW/HILL: Ted Davis and Steve Hunt, Lead Engineers; Barnard: Operations Manager, Dan Schall; Project Manager, Jordan Hoover; Project Superintendent, Andy Granger; Chief Engineer, Brad Bush; Construction Superintendent, Mike Gilbertson; Superintendents, Engineers, and Safety: Tyler Askin, Chad Brinkerhoff, Nick Bowerman, Alex Casilla, Jeff Porter, Klaus Herbert, Dave Meyer, Steve Alsept, Tyler Komenda, Bill Kiehl, Pryde Lahr, Jimmy McGauley, Joerg Moser, Jake Richardson, Aaron Rustan, Bob Schaffer, Terry Swindle, Peter Turlington, Dan Heroux, Devin Weekly, and Leo Weiman.

NEW YORK

Newburgh/Wappingers Falls

Delaware Aqueduct – Rondout West Branch Tunnel

Schiavone Construction Co. LLC (BT-1); Kiewit/Shea (BT-2)

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues to work on its Delaware Aqueduct bypass tunnel project to address two leaking sections from the aqueduct. The $101 million BT-1 contract comprises two shafts on either side of the river. Shaft 5B (in Newburgh), a 30-ft finished diameter, 838-ft deep structure, and Shaft 6B (in Wappingers), a 33-ft finished diameter, 673-ft deep structure, are both complete.

Contract BT-2 is a $706 million contract construction a 2.5-mile long, 22-ft diamater bypass tunnel to replace the leaking portion. The headframe has been erected over Shaft 5B that will be used to lower the Robbins TBM and remove muck cars from the tunnel. Delivery of 40-steel tunnel sections from Louisiana by barge have begun. The steel tunnel sections are being used for extra support in the cracked and faulted limestone ground conditions. Crews have begun test blasting for the construction of the bellout chamber at the bottom of the shaft.

Gilboa

Schoharie Reservoir Low Level Outlet

Southland/Renda JV

This $142,636,000 project for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection was given NTP on June 29, 2015, and has an estimated completion date of July 27, 2020.

Since the last update many major activities have been started and several others completed. The retaining wall and integrated planters have been completed and backfilled to the subgrade of the finished access road to the Gate Shaft. Phase 1 grading is complete site wide, including the dredge spoils pond. All marine equipment has been mobilized for the intake construction including the 230-ton crawler crane on the barge. Hydraulic dredging is nearly 75% complete and the 35-ft liner plate and rib cofferdam is fully assembled. Once the hydraulic and mechanical dredging is complete the cofferdam will be set on a leveling slab under 160-ft of water and the tremie concrete cast around it; this will serve as the underwater receiving pit for the MTBM. The manufacturing of the Permalok pipe has begun and is in full production; manufacturing is inspected by DEP at the plant and stored there until it is ready to be installed.

The pre-excavation grouting of the Gate Shaft is complete as well as the soft ground excavation and support. Blasting of the shaft started in August and will likely continue into the beginning of next year. The 40-ft diameter shaft is being excavated in 10-ft lifts through hard sandstone and supported by bolts, mesh and shotcrete. Groundwater infiltration has been minimal to this point thanks to the extensive grouting program installed by SRJV. The upper 80-ft of the rock excavation was blocky with multiple sand and clay seams but has tightened up considerably since then. The local power company made the temporary power drop and the power setup for the MTBM is complete.

SRJV proposed and DEP accepted an alternate support of excavation for the Valve Chamber; a soil nail wall in lieu of the soldier pile and lagging with tiebacks shown in the plans. The soil-nail wall is nearly complete with only the tie-in to the O-piles remaining. The upper level working slab with block-outs for the 12-3/4” caissons has been installed; the installation of the caissons in this area will begin early next year. All of the 30” O-piles have been installed and the 42” piles have been started. The O- piles were installed using an innovative” two-pass” system due to the dense gravels, cobbles and boulders within the overburden.

The duct bank across the stream has been installed and a portion of the stream excavation and armoring has been completed prior to the end of year work restriction due to the proximity to the eagle’s nests.

Upcoming work includes the completion of the Gate Shaft excavation, MTBM setup and testing, O-pile installation at the portal and caisson installation for the pipe supports. Intake construction on the reservoir will continue as long as weather permits to include mechanical dredging, cofferdam installation and tremie placement.

Other Major Parties Affiliated with the Project: DEP AM, Emory Chase; Project Designer (Gannett Fleming/Hazen Sawyer), Everette Knight; Tunnel Designer (COWI/Jenny Engineering), Leszek Glodkowski; Resident Engineer (HAKS/D&B/WGI), John Gerlach; MTBM Manufacturer, Herrenknecht

Key Project Personnel: SRJV Project Manager, John Arciszewski; Chief Engineer, Jim Delmonte; Project Engineers, Tim Bray and Joe Janke; General Superintendent, Dennis Proper; Safety Manager, Jose Perdomo. For information call John Arciszewski @ 607-588-4080

NORTH CAROLINA

Charlotte

Briar Creek Relief Sewer Phase III

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw has begun work on a project to install 60-in. steel casing for 42-in. gravity sewer underneath boulevards and railroads. Once complete, three tunnels totaling 378 lf will be installed by microtunneling. The subsurface conditions vary from soft ground of clay and silt, partially weathered rock, and granite. Bradshaw is also installing liner plate launch shafts for the tunnels. The project was scheduled to be completed from September 2016 to January 2017. Information: Mike Wanhatalo, Project Manager; mwanhatalo@bradshawcc.com.

Raleigh

Crabtree & Upper Pigeon House Interceptor Tunnels Project

Bradshaw Construction Corp.

Bradshaw is in construction on a $21 million sewer project that consists of approximately 3,000 ft of 1-pass and 2-pass microtunneling at 11 locations. The City decided to let a separate trenchless general contract in advance of the 30,000 ft of future open-cut pipeline contracts. Casing size is 60- and 72-in. and the FRP pipe is 42- to 57-in. Subsurface conditions range from alluvium and residual soil to partially and unweathered hard granitic rock and mixed face. Information: Mike Wanhatalo, Project Manager; mwanhatalo@bradshawcc.com.

TENNESSEE

Chattanooga

North St. Elmo Tunnels

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin constructing three tunnels as part of a stormwater sewer improvement project. The City of Chattanooga (Owner) has contracted Civic Engineering & IT Inc. (Engineer) and Wright Brothers Construction Co. Inc. (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Wright selecting Bradshaw as tunneling subcontractor. The three tunnels will be constructed utilizing mechanized Akkerman tunnel shields with cutterwheels, two tunnels at 86-in. diameter (Akkerman WM720C) and one at 74-in. diameter (Akkerman WM600C). The smaller diameter tunnel will be a 250 ft drive, direct jacking 72-in. FRP as the final product pipe. The two large diameter tunnels will pass underneath active Norfolk Southern Railroad lines, requiring the installation of 84-in. steel liner plates to facilitate the installation of 66-in. (195 lf) and 60-in. (135 lf) FRP. All three tunnels will be excavated through foundry sand fill, with fragments of glass and slag expected. Contaminated ground is expected, requiring extensive safety measures to be implemented to guarantee the safety of all involved with the work. Construction was expected to begin on the 72-in. direct jack in late winter 2016, with the first railroad crossing immediately after. The second railroad crossing will occur in fall 2017. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

VIRGINIA

Portsmouth/Norfolk

Elizabeth River Tunnels (ERT) Project

SKW Constructors (Skanska/Kiewit/Weeks Marine JV)

The ERT Project is a $2.1 billion P3 project ($1.5 billion construction) for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The concessionaire is Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC) (a Skanska/Macquarie JV). The New Midtown Tunnel Construction portion of the contract, connecting US 58 between Portsmouth and Norfolk via immersed tube, reached substantial completion on Aug. 26, 2016, four months ahead of the Dec. 24, 2016, scheduled completion date.

Other project deliverable include:

Existing Downtown Tunnel Rehabilitation – Contract substantial completion date was Dec. 24, 2016; achieved substantial completion on Aug. 5, 2016 (4.5 months ahead of schedule)

Martin Luther King Freeway Extension Construction – Contract substantial completion date is Dec. 24, 2016; achieved substantial completion on Dec. 28,

Existing Midtown Tunnel Rehabilitation – Contract substantial completion date is May 11, 2018; currently running several months ahead of schedule.

The entire project is approximately 97% complete based on billing (as of Dec. 30, 2016).

VDOT Construction Manager/Owner’s Representative: Bradley Weidenhammer , VDOT Megaprojects Engineer – Elizabeth River Tunnels Project; Concessionaire’s Representative: Greg Woodsmall, ERC CEO; Project Lead Design: Parsons Brickerhoff (Fred Parsons); Project Director Design-Build Contractor: SKW Constructors (Wade Watson); Project Assistant Director: SKW Constructors (Tom Fulton); Project Construction Manager: SKW Constructors (Pete Guthorn); Concessionaire’s (Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo) Public Information Representative (Leila Rice at 757-932-4415 or LRice@ERCOPCO.com); SKW Constructor’s Communications Representative (Stephen Meyers at 757-879-2027 or stephen.meyers@skanska.com).

Quantico

Arkendale Third Track Slipline Repair

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw recently completed an emergency slipline repair project for KC Constructors (Kiewit-Clark JV). During the construction of a new track for CSX railroad, supportive steel sheeting was driven through an existing 60-in. RCP storm drain, requiring corrective measures. KC Constructors subcontracted Bradshaw to diagnose and repair the damage. After an initial exploration, 50 ft of 54-in. FRP was ordered and Bradshaw excavated a trench-box access shaft over the line directly downstream from the damaged joint and saw-cut an opening through the storm drain. The steel sheeting was cut and removed from inside of the storm drain, and the 50ft of FRP was installed and grouted into place. All saw-cut work performed on the RCP for access was repaired, and the storm drain is back in full operation. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

Radford

I-81 Northbound Bridge Replacement Tunnels

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin constructing four tunnels for stormwater management for a bridge replacement along I-81. The Virginia Department of Transportation (Owner), has contracted Whitman, Requardt & Associates LLP (Engineer) and Vecellio & Grogan Inc. (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Vecellio & Grogan selecting Bradshaw as tunneling subcontractor. The four tunnels will be constructed utilizing mechanized Akkerman tunnel shields with cutterwheels, two tunnels for 48-in. diameter RCP (Akkerman WM480C) and two for 42-in. diameter RCP (Akkerman WM420C). The larger diameter tunnels will be 211 ft and 145 ft, and the smaller diameter tunnels will be 134 ft and 77 ft. The tunnels will pass through medium to dense silt and soft clay. The project is currently scheduled to begin in early Summer 2017. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

Stafford

Route 1 North Sewer Improvements

Bradshaw Construction Corporation

Bradshaw will soon begin the construction of 400 ft of 43-in. steel casing under Route 1 in for a 30-in. DIP gravity sewer. The Stafford County DPU (Owner) has contracted Whitman, Requardt & Associates (Engineer) and W.C. Spratt Inc. (General Contractor) to construct the project, with Bradshaw being selected as a subcontractor. The 43-in. MTBM is a Herrenknecht AVN-800. Tunnel depths range from 15 to 20 ft below the surface, with the alignment passing beneath the water table through silty sand, clay, and the potential for cobbles and small boulders. The project was scheduled to begin in late winter 2016. Project Information: Jordan Bradshaw – Project Manager; Jordan.bradshaw@bradshawcc.com.

WASHINGTON

Seattle

Northgate Link Extension, Contract N125, TBM Tunnels (UW to Maple Leaf Portal)

JCM Northlink LLP (Jay Dee/ Coluccio/ Michels JV)

This $440,321,000 light rail extension project for Sound Transit received NTP on Sept. 30, 2013, and had a substantial completion milestone of Feb. 11, 2018. The project consists of approximately 18,400 lf of twin bore tunnels with an internal diameter of 18-ft, 10-in. The tunnels were driven through glacially deposited soils using EPB tunnel boring machines and lined with a single-pass, pre-cast, bolted and gasketed concrete liner. This contract also includes 23 cross passages and provides the shoring and excavation of the station boxes for two underground light rail stations and a portal structure to transition the light rail tracks from tunnels to elevated guideway.

The northbound running tunnel began tunneling from the Maple Leaf Portal in July 2014 and completed the drive to University of Washington Station on March 30, 2016. The southbound running tunnel began tunneling from MLP in late November 2014 and completed the drive to UWS on Sept. 1, 2016.

Other Major Parties Affiliated with the Project – Tunnel Designer: McMillen Jacobs Associates; Construction Management, NorthStar JV (CH2M, Jacobs Engr.); Major Subcontractors include DBM, Case Foundations, Bencor, Elcon, Sundancer, Hayward Baker, Soldata. TBM manufacturers; Hitachi Zosen, Robbins. Segment manufacturer; CSI/Hanson

Key Project Personnel – Owner: Don Davis, Executive Project Director; Rick Capka, Principal Construction Manager; Brad Cowles, Construction Manager.

Contractor: Tom DiPonio, Managing Partner; Mike DiPonio, Project Executive; Gregg Olsen, Project Manager; Brian Hagan, Deputy Project Manager; Jerry Pordon, General Superintendent.

Construction Management: Paul Gasson, Project Manager; Roger Mitchell, Resident Engineer; Anthony Pooley, Section Manager; Derek Dugan, Section Manager.

Seattle

SR 99 Tunnel Project

Seattle Tunnel Partners (Dragados USA/Tutor Perini JV)

Since leaving Safe Haven No. 3 on April 29, 2016, to tunnel under the Alaskan Way Viaduct and to continue its northward journey under downtown Seattle, the TBM tunneled 5,222 ft before stopping on Dec. 20, 2016, for maintenance, bringing the total length of tunneling to 6,731 ft. Tunneling of the remaining 2,542 ft will resume on Jan. 3, 2017, to complete the 9,273 ft tunnel drive by mid-2017. Construction of the double-deck highway structure inside the tunnel continued on schedule concurrently with the TBM tunneling with over 5,000 ft of corbels (foundations for lower deck and lower walls), over 4,000 ft of lower walls, and over 3,000 of upper deck completed. Work continued on construction of the tunnel operations buildings at the north and south ends of the tunnel.

Key project personnel – Seattle Tunnel Partners Executive Committee: Jack Frost, Jose Luis Mendez Sanchez; Project Manager: Chris Dixon; Deputy Project Manager: Paco Gonzalez; Construction Coordinator: Bill Monahan; Tunnel Manager: Roger Escoda; Tunnel Construction Manager: Juan Luis Magro; Tunnel Superintendents: Tom McMahon, Jorge Vazquez; Civil Construction Manager: Joel Burch; Assistant Civil Construction Manager: Keith Burch; Civil Superintendents: Ben Taylor, Chris Whorton, Nathan Burch; Safety Manager: Dan Weathers; Quality Manager: Wally Chen. Information: Chris Dixon, (206) 971-8215.

CANADA

ONTARIO

Toronto

Eglinton Crosstown LRT

KO Constructors (West), Aecon/ACS Dragdos Canada (East)

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is an east-west light rail transit line that will run along and underneath Eglinton Avenue through the heart of Toronto from Mount Dennis (Weston Road) in the west to Kennedy subway station in the east. The LRT includes 10 km of tunneled alignment from Black Creek Road in the west to Brentcliffe Road in the east.

The tunneled portions were divided into two contracts – a West contract and an East contract. All tunneling has been completed. Crews are now working on station excavation as well as finishing work.

The West contract was awarded in September 2012 for $317.9 million to KO Constructors (a joint venture of Kenadian Contracting Ltd., Obayashi Canada Ltd., Kenny Construction Co. and Technicore Underground Inc.). The contract involved twin tunnels from Black Creek Road to Yonge Street. Tunneling was completed using twin 5.75-m ID TBMs to build the 6.5-km alignment.

The East contract was awarded in November 2013 for $177 million to a joint venture of Aecon and ACS Dragados Canada. The project involves twin TBMs, also 5.75-m ID, to mine twin 3.35-km tunnels from Brentcliffe Road westward to Yonge Street.