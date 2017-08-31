Tunneling Awards 2017 Shortlist Announced

Posted on Aug 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Arup and the Second Avenue Subway project (Phase 1) and among the finalists for the 2017 New Civil Engineer Tunneling Awards.

U.K.-based journal New Civil Engineer recently announced finalists for its 2017 Tunneling Awards. The 8th annual awards ceremony will take place Dec. 7 at Grosvenor House in London. The awards presentation will take place concurrently with the Tunneling Summit, Dec. 6-7.

The finalists are:

Community Engagement Award

  • BBMV, BBMV Crossrail Whitechapel and Liverpool Street Station Tunnels
  • Bouygues Travaux Publics, NSRU Alliance – Arncliffe Pedestrian Link
  • MMC Gamuda KVMRT, Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh – Kajang Line (KVMRT SBK LINE) – Underground Work Package
  • Tideway, Skilling our Communities for the Future

Contractor Innovation of the Year

  • Bouygues Travaux Publics, Liantang Contract 2 – Hong Kong
  • Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Saturation Diving Operation of TBM Maintenance
  • Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Pipe-jacking TBM Method for Construction of Cross Passage
  • LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 Floating Track Slab
  • M4 East, WestConnex M4 East Walking Scrubber
  • Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway Refurbishment
  • McGee Group, Claridges
  • Salini Impregilo, Lake Mead Intake N3

Designer Innovation of the Year

  • CH2M, Matanza-Riachuelo Basin Sanitation Program: The Design of a Segmentally Lined Tunnel for a Large Sewer Outfall
  • Dragages Hong Kong, MTRC Contract 1128 SOV to Admiralty Tunnels
  • M4 East, Westconnex M4 East
  • Morgan Sindall, Tideway West (Main Tunnel)
  • OTB Engineering, Northern Line Extension Step Plate Junctions
  • Skira, Eurasia tunnel

Geotechnical Specialist Innovation of the Year

  • Murphy Surveys, Monitoring of Moving Plants and Goods
  • OTB Engineering, Work on the Northern Line Extension
  • FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel

Global Tunneling Team of the Year

  • Bouygues Travaux Publics, Liantang Contract 2
  • Bouygues Travaux Publics, NSRU Alliance
  • germanBelt Systems, Comprehensive Conveyor Belt Service by germanBelt

Health, Safety and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year

  • AECOM, AECOM’s Health and Safety in Design – Thames Tideway C410 Central Section
  • Dr Sauer & Partners, Dragados and London Underground, Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
  • Costain, Vinci, Bachy JV (CVB JV), Mott MacDonald, Thames Tideway East
  • Tideway, Employer Project Induction Centre (EPIC)

Outstanding Contribution to a Project

  • AECOM, Patchway Tunnels
  • BFK, Crossrail – Farringdon Station
  • Morgan Sindall, NWCC Morecambe Bay Tunnel Front End Engineering Design (FEED)
  • FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel
  • Southland Holdings, Jollyville Transmission Main Tunnel
  • Salini Impregilo, Riyadh Metro Project – Detailed Design, Construction and Commissioning of Package 2

Specialist Tunneling Project of the Year

  • Barhale, Didcot Foul Water Sewer
  • LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)
  • North Midland Construction, Elan Valley Aqueduct (EVA) Rehabilitation Project
  • The Public Works Authority ‘ASHGHAL’ and KBR, Dukhan Central Contract – Al Jahhaniya Interchange
  • Dragados UK, BSCU Central Line MEP Cable Shaft
  • STRABAG, Microtunnel Shore Crossing in Russian Sector

Technology Innovation of the Year

  • Bouygues Travaux Publics, THALIA Simulator
  • Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Saturation Diving Operation of TBM Maintenance
  • Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Pipe-jacking TBM Method for Construction of Cross Passage
  • FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel
  • LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)
  • Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway Refurbishment
  • Morgan Sindall, Thames Tideway West
  • MST Global, Unifying Disparate Communication Systems for Efficiencies
  • Murphy Surveys, Orwell River Crossing

Tunneling Project of the Year (up to $150m)

  • Bouygues Travaux Publics, Arncliffe Pedestrian Link
  • Geosysta, Klokova Tunnel – Ionia Odos
  • Golder Associates, The Upper Lillooet River Hydroelectric Project
  • J. Murphy & Sons, Southwark to City of London Deep Cable Tunnel
  • Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway refurbishment

Tunneling Project of the Year (over $150m)

  • Arup, Second Avenue Subway, Phase 1
  • Morgan Sindall, Crossrail C510 Whitechapel Station Platform Tunnels
  • Salini Impregilo, Abu Hamour (Musaimeer) Surface & Ground Water Drainage Tunnel – Phase 1
  • Southland Holdings, New Irvington Tunnel, Sunol, California, USA
  • Southland Holdings, Kaneohe/Kailua Sewer Tunnel Project
  • STRABAG, Microtunnel Shore Crossing in Russian Sector

UK Tunneling Team of the Year

  • ​AECOM, AECOM’s UK Tunnelling team Diverse Multidisciplinary and Collaborative
  • Dr Sauer & Partners, Dragados and London Underground, Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
  • Ferrovial Agroman Laing O’Rourke JV, Northern Line Extension
  • LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)
  • Morgan Sindall
  • Mott MacDonald, Crossrail C121 Team

Young Tunneler of the Year

  • John Arciszewski, Southland Holdings
  • Juan Ares, Dragados UK
  • Nicolas Ballu, Dragages Hong Kong
  • Barry Barnicle, Dragados UK
  • Harry Brunton, AECOM
  • Chloe Cross, Laing O’Rourke (FLO JV)
  • Michael Gaunt, Mott MacDonald
  • Morgan Oleron, Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture

RELATED: Tunnel Achievement Award – Blue Plains Tunnel

 

TBM Online - 2017

Leave a Reply

Copyright 2017 Benjamin Media, Inc.