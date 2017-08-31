Tunneling Awards 2017 Shortlist Announced
Posted on Aug 31, 2017 in News
| 0 comments
Arup and the Second Avenue Subway project (Phase 1) and among the finalists for the 2017 New Civil Engineer Tunneling Awards.
U.K.-based journal New Civil Engineer recently announced finalists for its 2017 Tunneling Awards. The 8th annual awards ceremony will take place Dec. 7 at Grosvenor House in London. The awards presentation will take place concurrently with the Tunneling Summit, Dec. 6-7.
The finalists are:
Community Engagement Award
- BBMV, BBMV Crossrail Whitechapel and Liverpool Street Station Tunnels
- Bouygues Travaux Publics, NSRU Alliance – Arncliffe Pedestrian Link
- MMC Gamuda KVMRT, Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh – Kajang Line (KVMRT SBK LINE) – Underground Work Package
- Tideway, Skilling our Communities for the Future
Contractor Innovation of the Year
- Bouygues Travaux Publics, Liantang Contract 2 – Hong Kong
- Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Saturation Diving Operation of TBM Maintenance
- Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Pipe-jacking TBM Method for Construction of Cross Passage
- LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 Floating Track Slab
- M4 East, WestConnex M4 East Walking Scrubber
- Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway Refurbishment
- McGee Group, Claridges
- Salini Impregilo, Lake Mead Intake N3
Designer Innovation of the Year
- CH2M, Matanza-Riachuelo Basin Sanitation Program: The Design of a Segmentally Lined Tunnel for a Large Sewer Outfall
- Dragages Hong Kong, MTRC Contract 1128 SOV to Admiralty Tunnels
- M4 East, Westconnex M4 East
- Morgan Sindall, Tideway West (Main Tunnel)
- OTB Engineering, Northern Line Extension Step Plate Junctions
- Skira, Eurasia tunnel
Geotechnical Specialist Innovation of the Year
- Murphy Surveys, Monitoring of Moving Plants and Goods
- OTB Engineering, Work on the Northern Line Extension
- FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel
Global Tunneling Team of the Year
- Bouygues Travaux Publics, Liantang Contract 2
- Bouygues Travaux Publics, NSRU Alliance
- germanBelt Systems, Comprehensive Conveyor Belt Service by germanBelt
Health, Safety and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year
- AECOM, AECOM’s Health and Safety in Design – Thames Tideway C410 Central Section
- Dr Sauer & Partners, Dragados and London Underground, Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
- Costain, Vinci, Bachy JV (CVB JV), Mott MacDonald, Thames Tideway East
- Tideway, Employer Project Induction Centre (EPIC)
Outstanding Contribution to a Project
- AECOM, Patchway Tunnels
- BFK, Crossrail – Farringdon Station
- Morgan Sindall, NWCC Morecambe Bay Tunnel Front End Engineering Design (FEED)
- FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel
- Southland Holdings, Jollyville Transmission Main Tunnel
- Salini Impregilo, Riyadh Metro Project – Detailed Design, Construction and Commissioning of Package 2
Specialist Tunneling Project of the Year
- Barhale, Didcot Foul Water Sewer
- LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)
- North Midland Construction, Elan Valley Aqueduct (EVA) Rehabilitation Project
- The Public Works Authority ‘ASHGHAL’ and KBR, Dukhan Central Contract – Al Jahhaniya Interchange
- Dragados UK, BSCU Central Line MEP Cable Shaft
- STRABAG, Microtunnel Shore Crossing in Russian Sector
Technology Innovation of the Year
- Bouygues Travaux Publics, THALIA Simulator
- Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Saturation Diving Operation of TBM Maintenance
- Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Pipe-jacking TBM Method for Construction of Cross Passage
- FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel
- LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)
- Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway Refurbishment
- Morgan Sindall, Thames Tideway West
- MST Global, Unifying Disparate Communication Systems for Efficiencies
- Murphy Surveys, Orwell River Crossing
Tunneling Project of the Year (up to $150m)
- Bouygues Travaux Publics, Arncliffe Pedestrian Link
- Geosysta, Klokova Tunnel – Ionia Odos
- Golder Associates, The Upper Lillooet River Hydroelectric Project
- J. Murphy & Sons, Southwark to City of London Deep Cable Tunnel
- Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway refurbishment
Tunneling Project of the Year (over $150m)
- Arup, Second Avenue Subway, Phase 1
- Morgan Sindall, Crossrail C510 Whitechapel Station Platform Tunnels
- Salini Impregilo, Abu Hamour (Musaimeer) Surface & Ground Water Drainage Tunnel – Phase 1
- Southland Holdings, New Irvington Tunnel, Sunol, California, USA
- Southland Holdings, Kaneohe/Kailua Sewer Tunnel Project
- STRABAG, Microtunnel Shore Crossing in Russian Sector
UK Tunneling Team of the Year
- AECOM, AECOM’s UK Tunnelling team Diverse Multidisciplinary and Collaborative
- Dr Sauer & Partners, Dragados and London Underground, Bank Station Capacity Upgrade
- Ferrovial Agroman Laing O’Rourke JV, Northern Line Extension
- LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)
- Morgan Sindall
- Mott MacDonald, Crossrail C121 Team
Young Tunneler of the Year
- John Arciszewski, Southland Holdings
- Juan Ares, Dragados UK
- Nicolas Ballu, Dragages Hong Kong
- Barry Barnicle, Dragados UK
- Harry Brunton, AECOM
- Chloe Cross, Laing O’Rourke (FLO JV)
- Michael Gaunt, Mott MacDonald
- Morgan Oleron, Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture
RELATED: Tunnel Achievement Award – Blue Plains Tunnel
TBM Online - 2017
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.