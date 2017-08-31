Tunneling Awards 2017 Shortlist Announced

U.K.-based journal New Civil Engineer recently announced finalists for its 2017 Tunneling Awards. The 8th annual awards ceremony will take place Dec. 7 at Grosvenor House in London. The awards presentation will take place concurrently with the Tunneling Summit, Dec. 6-7.

The finalists are:

Community Engagement Award

BBMV, BBMV Crossrail Whitechapel and Liverpool Street Station Tunnels

Bouygues Travaux Publics, NSRU Alliance – Arncliffe Pedestrian Link

MMC Gamuda KVMRT, Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit Sungai Buloh – Kajang Line (KVMRT SBK LINE) – Underground Work Package

Tideway, Skilling our Communities for the Future

Contractor Innovation of the Year

Bouygues Travaux Publics, Liantang Contract 2 – Hong Kong

Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Saturation Diving Operation of TBM Maintenance

Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Pipe-jacking TBM Method for Construction of Cross Passage

LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 Floating Track Slab

M4 East, WestConnex M4 East Walking Scrubber

Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway Refurbishment

McGee Group, Claridges

Salini Impregilo, Lake Mead Intake N3

Designer Innovation of the Year

CH2M, Matanza-Riachuelo Basin Sanitation Program: The Design of a Segmentally Lined Tunnel for a Large Sewer Outfall

Dragages Hong Kong, MTRC Contract 1128 SOV to Admiralty Tunnels

M4 East, Westconnex M4 East

Morgan Sindall, Tideway West (Main Tunnel)

OTB Engineering, Northern Line Extension Step Plate Junctions

Skira, Eurasia tunnel

Geotechnical Specialist Innovation of the Year

Murphy Surveys, Monitoring of Moving Plants and Goods

OTB Engineering, Work on the Northern Line Extension

FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel

Global Tunneling Team of the Year

Bouygues Travaux Publics, Liantang Contract 2

Bouygues Travaux Publics, NSRU Alliance

germanBelt Systems, Comprehensive Conveyor Belt Service by germanBelt

Health, Safety and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year

AECOM, AECOM’s Health and Safety in Design – Thames Tideway C410 Central Section

Dr Sauer & Partners, Dragados and London Underground, Bank Station Capacity Upgrade

Costain, Vinci, Bachy JV (CVB JV), Mott MacDonald, Thames Tideway East

Tideway, Employer Project Induction Centre (EPIC)

Outstanding Contribution to a Project

AECOM, Patchway Tunnels

BFK, Crossrail – Farringdon Station

Morgan Sindall, NWCC Morecambe Bay Tunnel Front End Engineering Design (FEED)

FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel

Southland Holdings, Jollyville Transmission Main Tunnel

Salini Impregilo, Riyadh Metro Project – Detailed Design, Construction and Commissioning of Package 2

Specialist Tunneling Project of the Year

Barhale, Didcot Foul Water Sewer

LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)

North Midland Construction, Elan Valley Aqueduct (EVA) Rehabilitation Project

The Public Works Authority ‘ASHGHAL’ and KBR, Dukhan Central Contract – Al Jahhaniya Interchange

Dragados UK, BSCU Central Line MEP Cable Shaft

STRABAG, Microtunnel Shore Crossing in Russian Sector

Technology Innovation of the Year

Bouygues Travaux Publics, THALIA Simulator

Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Saturation Diving Operation of TBM Maintenance

Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Pipe-jacking TBM Method for Construction of Cross Passage

FCC Construcción, Bolaños Tunnel

LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)

Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway Refurbishment

Morgan Sindall, Thames Tideway West

MST Global, Unifying Disparate Communication Systems for Efficiencies

Murphy Surveys, Orwell River Crossing

Tunneling Project of the Year (up to $150m)

Bouygues Travaux Publics, Arncliffe Pedestrian Link

Geosysta, Klokova Tunnel – Ionia Odos

Golder Associates, The Upper Lillooet River Hydroelectric Project

J. Murphy & Sons, Southwark to City of London Deep Cable Tunnel

Mapei UK, The Glasgow Subway refurbishment

Tunneling Project of the Year (over $150m)

Arup, Second Avenue Subway, Phase 1

Morgan Sindall, Crossrail C510 Whitechapel Station Platform Tunnels

Salini Impregilo, Abu Hamour (Musaimeer) Surface & Ground Water Drainage Tunnel – Phase 1

Southland Holdings, New Irvington Tunnel, Sunol, California, USA

Southland Holdings, Kaneohe/Kailua Sewer Tunnel Project

STRABAG, Microtunnel Shore Crossing in Russian Sector

UK Tunneling Team of the Year

​AECOM, AECOM’s UK Tunnelling team Diverse Multidisciplinary and Collaborative

Dr Sauer & Partners, Dragados and London Underground, Bank Station Capacity Upgrade

Ferrovial Agroman Laing O’Rourke JV, Northern Line Extension

LKAB Minerals, Crossrail C610 High Density Floating Track Slab (FTS)

Morgan Sindall

Mott MacDonald, Crossrail C121 Team

Young Tunneler of the Year

John Arciszewski, Southland Holdings

Juan Ares, Dragados UK

Nicolas Ballu, Dragages Hong Kong

Barry Barnicle, Dragados UK

Harry Brunton, AECOM

Chloe Cross, Laing O’Rourke (FLO JV)

Michael Gaunt, Mott MacDonald

Morgan Oleron, Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture

