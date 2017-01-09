UCA Risk Management Guidelines Available for Download

The Underground Construction Association of SME (UCA) recently endorsed the new “Guidelines for Improved Risk Management Practice on Tunnel and Underground Projects in the United States.” This document is an outgrowth of the insurance industry’s 2006 “A Code of Practice for Risk Management of Tunnel Works,” and has been adapted to U.S. contracting practices. The Guidelines recommend a detailed process for doing a risk assessment, and developing a list of mitigations.

The Guidelines were prepared by Joe O’Carroll and Bob Goodfellow on behalf of UCA. The Guidelines reflects the consensus of a wide variety of industry experts and other professionals involved in the tunnel and underground construction industry in the United States.

The Guidelines can be downloaded here.

