Vinci, Bouygues Awarded Line 15 South Contracts in Paris

A €926 million ($974 million US) contract for an 8-km section of Line 15 South for the Grand Paris Express has been awarded to a joint venture led by Vinci Construction Grands Projects, on Feb. 20. The fifth of eight projects, it includes 8 km of 8.7 m diameter tunnel constructed using two TBMs.

One TBM will dig between Arcueil – Cachan and Villejuif Louis-Aragon. The other, between Robespierre park, Bagneux, and Fort d’Issy – Vanves – Clamart, then between the park Robespierre and Arcueil – Cachan.

Earlier in the month, a joint venture led by Bouygues Travaux Publics was awarded a €968 ($1.017 billion US) contract to construct Section T2A of Line 15 South, which includes the construction of 6.6-km of double-track, 8.7 m diameter tunnel (using two TBMs) and civil works for stations at Créteil l’Echat, Vert-de-Maisons, Les Ardoines and Vitry Centre.

Grand Paris Express is a group of new rapid transit lines to be built in the île-de-France region in France. The project comprises four new lines, plus the extension of existing lines 11 and 14. The new lines are planned to open in stages through 2023.

RELATED: Megaprojects in Europe – Crossing Borders, Connecting Markets