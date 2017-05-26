Vitale Is Mott MacDonald’s new Tunnels Practice Leader in North America

Mott MacDonald has appointed Mike Vitale to be the Practice Leader of its expanding Tunnels Practice in North America. A well-known leader in the tunneling industry, he has over 34 years of industry experience.

“Mike has been an essential element of our success in the tunneling industry throughout North America,” said Nick DeNichilo, President and CEO of Mott MacDonald in North America. “As our newly appointed Tunnels Practice leader for North America, Mike will help ensure that we are poised to take advantage of growth opportunities in the US, Canada, and beyond.”

Vitale is a contributing author on several industry publications and guidelines. His expertise has been gained from transportation and water/wastewater tunnel projects across North America and overseas in locations including New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Portland (Oregon), Toronto, London, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Closer to home, Vitale has worked with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) on its tunnel system for over 21 years, including the award-winning Euclid Creek CSO Tunnel. He and his practice management team in North America currently oversee nearly 200 tunnels in various stages of design and construction.

