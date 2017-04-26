Walsh Group Welcomes Del Vescovo

The Walsh Group welcomed Anthony Del Vescovo to its professional staff as East Coast Tunnel Leader. Del Vescovo will be responsible for overseeing the firm’s tunnel and underground construction operations on the East Coast, as well as help expand the company’s presence in the New York market.

“As we expand our underground capabilities throughout North America, Anthony’s knowledge and experience will be a great benefit for our underground teams and customers,” said President David Casey. “The underground opportunities in New York are impressive, and Anthony will serve as a leader in this emerging market for Walsh.”

Del Vescovo brings over 30 years of experience to Walsh, having had prominent roles in major tunneling projects in New York, including New York City Water Tunnel, East Side Access, #7 Line Subway and the Second Avenue Subway. In total, Del Vescovo has worked across more than 32 miles of tunnels, along with five caverns and 29 shafts.

Del Vescovo is a graduate of the New Jersey Institute of Technology and holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

The Walsh Group is a 119-year-old family-owned company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services. The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 19 regional offices, and is listed as the 11th largest U.S. national contractor per Engineering News-Record.

