Woertz to Supply Power Cables for Gotthard Tunnel

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in International News

Woertz AG, a Swiss manufacturer of flat cable power bus systems, will provide its fire proof safety cable to power emergency lighting and life safety equipment in the Gotthard Tunnel upgrade construction project. At 57 km (35 miles) the Gotthard Tunnel is the longest in Europe and at completion of the project, Woertz will supply 240 km (143 miles) of fire proof power cable and over 10,000 IP68 rated connection boxes.

Specified by the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) the Woertz fire proof cable has been tested to withstand the most extreme conditions maintaining its circuit integrity to provide power to components required for fire rescue, emergency lighting, smoke extraction systems, elevators and more.

Woertz’s fire proof cables are:

Halogen Free

Classified as FE 180 Rated – Cable circuit integrity is maintained while cable is subjected to flame temperatures at least 750 °C (1,382°F). Electrical current continues flows for 180 minutes after.

Function Integrity 90 E rated – The function integrity indicates duration the installation continues to function in case of a fire. E 90 means it should function 90 minutes.

Easy installation – Insulation displacement technology for junction box installation

Junction boxes are HOT swappable.

