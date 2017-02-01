HNTB-led PL3 Partners Hosts Tunneling Workshop in LA

PL3 Partners recently presented a free workshop to help disadvantaged businesses learn about tunneling and underground construction opportunities on upcoming contracts for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

HNTB-led PL3 Partners – a joint venture between HNTB, Jacobs, JGM and EPC – is committed to providing resources to local disadvantaged businesses. The workshop, entitled “Introduction to Tunneling and Underground Construction for Los Angeles Disadvantaged Business Enterprises,” took place in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 18, attracting more than 30 attendees.

The goal of the workshop was to promote opportunities to participate in future related work and increasing attendees’ large-project capabilities.

“Through this introductory workshop, we are pleased to offer DBEs the opportunity to learn from experienced professionals about specific projects and requirements for participation on mega-project contracts,” said Dan Louis, PE, HNTB vice president and Southern California PM/CM director and tunnel practice director. “All of us at PL3 Partners made a commitment to provide resources to guide and mentor small businesses so they are not only aware of partnering opportunities, but are better prepared to play a meaningful role in underground mega-projects, including Metro’s Purple Line Extension Section 3.”

Attendees had the opportunity to learn from PL3 Partners’ tunneling and mega-project engineers about challenging projects both within Los Angeles and other regions. The program agenda included: mega-projects overview, work sequencing, environmental and community issues, utility relocation, pre-tunneling activities, tunnel boring machines, station construction, rail systems, staffing needs and experience, potential training and development opportunities, and concluded with a Q&A session.

HNTB is a leading infrastructure solutions firm in the U.S., with roots to the West since beginning work on Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco Bridge in 1914, the firm’s first year of operation, and has since been involved in some of the region’s most high-profile, complex infrastructure programs.

HNTB’s many signature infrastructure projects in Southern California include the Crenshaw/LAX Transit Corridor, Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement, Interstate 405 Sepulveda Pass Improvements project, the Tom Bradley International Terminal Expansion for Los Angeles World Airports, and the “Green Build” expansion at San Diego International Airport.

