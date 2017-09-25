WSP Global Acquires LBG

WSP Global Inc. announced that it has acquired Leggette, Brashears and Graham, Inc. (“LBG”), a 150-employee groundwater and environmental engineering services firm based in the United States. LBG brings seven decades of wide-ranging expertise in hydrogeology, groundwater and surface water modeling, dewatering and depressurization, environmental investigation and remediation.

The LBG acquisition, which was financed using WSP’s available cash and credit facilities, is aligned with WSP’s 2015-2018 Strategic Plan. It will bolster WSP’s Water and Environment practice by increasing its groundwater geology capabilities, strengthening its environmental services expertise and expanding its national footprint.

“The addition of LBG to the WSP team, along with the 2016 acquisition of Schlumberger Water Services, further strengthens our market share in the water and environment sectors, while expanding our engineering and consulting services to private, municipal and federal clients,” noted Gregory A. Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP in the United States and Latin America.

David Terry, LBG’s President affirms, “LBG is very pleased to be joining WSP and looks forward to strengthening our service offerings and culture to continue to provide the highest levels of service to our clients. WSP’s reputation speaks for itself and its focus on people and technical excellence makes the company a perfect fit for our employees.”

RELATED: WSP Helps Modernize Copenhagen Metro

Following the LBG acquisition, WSP’s water and environment business line in the United States now comprises more than 600 employees based in 40 locations across the country, delivering water and environmental planning, design and consulting services to domestic and multinational clients in both the private and public sectors. The firm’s environmental services include site investigation and remediation, environmental compliance, acoustics, vibration and air quality, health and safety, sustainability, climate resiliency, and greenhouse gas management.

Founded in 1944, Leggette, Brashears & Graham Inc. is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut. It has 17 regional offices throughout the country and it was the first consulting firm in the United States to specialize in groundwater geology. For over half a century, LBG has been a recognized leader in the development and management of groundwater resources as well as environmental and remedial engineering. Its experts have worked closely with public water suppliers and authorities, private industrial and commercial companies, and government agencies to locate and develop groundwater, to investigate and remediate soil and groundwater problems, and to address a wide range of water-related issues.

WSP has approximately 37,000 people in more than 500 offices across 40 countries, serving a range of disciplines.

RELATED: WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff Rebranding as WSP

TBM Online - 2017