WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff Rebranding as WSP

WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, a global engineering and professional services consulting firm, will assume the WSP name effective May 2017. The firm has operated as WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff since the acquisition of Parsons Brinckerhoff by WSP in October 2014.

“We are adopting a single brand as the next step in the unification of the company, leveraging the rich heritage, reputation and combined portfolios of multiple firms to strengthen our position in the marketplace,” said Gregory Kelly, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. and Latin America region of WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our clients and making a major impact on the communities where we work through our contributions to transportation, buildings, energy and environmental projects.”

The firm will continue operating as WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff until May 2017. The U.S. and Latin America region of the firm comprises approximately 8,000 employees in more than 100 offices working on hundreds of projects.

Parsons Brinckerhoff has roots dating back to 1885 and has been involved on iconic tunneling and infrastructure projects since its founding, including designing and engineering the first stage of the New York City subway and serving as project manager for the Central Artery/Tunnel project in Boston, as well as projects across the globe.

