WSP/PB Names Haq as Senior Engineering Manager

Syed Haq has been named a senior engineering manager in the New York City office of WSP/Parsons Brinckerhoff, a global engineering and professional services organization.

In his new position, Haq is responsible for providing project management and technical expertise for major tunneling and infrastructure projects. He has over 30 years of experience in both engineering design and construction supervision services for small and large infrastructure projects. His areas of expertise includes geotechnical and tunnel engineering as well as preparation of field investigation and exploration program, engineering analysis and design recommendations, geotechnical and design report preparation, technical specifications and contract document preparation and resident engineering services. Prior to joining WSP/Parsons Brinckerhoff, Haq oversaw the construction of tunnels and off-site facilities for the Croton water treatment plant in Bronx, New York.

A licensed professional engineer in New York and Ohio, Mr. Haq received an M.S. in civil engineering from the University of Cincinnati; an M.S. in mining engineering from Southern Illinois University; a B.S. in mining engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Pakistan; and an M.B.A. in the management of technology from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, International Society of Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineers, and Society for Mining Metallurgy & Exploration.

