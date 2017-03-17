Zuidasdok Contract Awarded to ZuidPlus

The contract for the design and construction of Zuidasdok was awarded to ZuidPlus, the joint venture with Fluor, Heijmans and HOCHTIEF.

The A10 South is one of the busiest highways in the Netherlands, in particular, at exits S108 and S109, which are often congested during rush hour. The Amsterdam Zuid station is also extremely busy. The Zuidasdok project will provide eight lanes for through traffic and four lanes for local destination traffic. The partial underground installation of the road via a tunnel under the A10 at the Zuidas gives Amsterdam Zuid station space to grow into a high-quality public transport hub. Additionally, the previously separated two sections of the district can now be combined into one living, working and shopping area.

Zuidasdok is a joint construction project by Rijkswaterstaat, the city of Amsterdam, ProRail, the province of North Holland and the “Vervoerregio Amsterdam.” ZuidPlus has been awarded the contract based on a number of criteria including:

– hindrance reduction measures they plan to include;

– maintaining the accessibility of the Zuidas during construction;

– intelligent building logistics;

– low-noise construction methods and

– a good looking integration of the expansion of Amsterdam Zuid station.

Focus on the surroundings

Zuidasdok is being built in the heart of the bustling Zuidas where living, working and doing business on a small surface go together. The tender included an explicit challenge to bidders to focus attention on the surroundings aspects of this extensive project. An innovative project approach was therefore required in order to meet design requirements and a range of objectives including the reduction of surroundings hindrance.

The realization of a large project like Zuidasdok cannot be done without causing some disruption. ZuidPlus has nevertheless managed to come up with creative solutions to reduce disruptions as much as possible. Smart logistics planning will combine and reduce construction traffic for the supply and transport of people and materials to the site. Two construction roads that connect directly to the A10 will move construction traffic, as much as possible, away from the city. The construction of the tunnel for the A10 will be done via the wall/roof top method. With this method most of the work will be executed under the rooftop what will be much quieter for the surroundings.

Schedule

Construction will commence in 2019. In the coming period, ZuidPlus will focus on preparatory work and further developing the design and planning of the project. Zuidasdok is due for completion in 2028.

With a contract value of EUR 990 million ($1.05 billion US), Zuidasdok is currently one of the largest infrastructure projects in the Netherlands. The project is funded by the state, municipality of Amsterdam, the “Vervoersregio Amsterdam” Transportation Amsterdam region and the province of North Holland. Rijkswaterstaat acts as contracting authority.

