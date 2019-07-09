Alvarado to Deliver DFI’s 2019 Hal Hunt Lecture

Linda Alvarado, president of Alvarado Construction and a limited partner in the ownership group of the Colorado Rockies, is presenting the 2019 Hal Hunt Lecture on Communications during the DFI 44th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations, in Chicago, October 14-18, 2019. Her talk is titled, Embracing Change: It is Brains, Not Just Brawn.

As the first Hispanic woman to enter the baseball dugout, Alvarado is a dynamic entrepreneur who has proven successful in a variety of ventures including Alvarado Construction, a commercial general contracting firm specializing in commercial, industrial, utility and heavy engineering projects. According to her bio, it was quite a gamble for a woman to enter the construction field in 1976. Although she had to prove herself, Alvarado maintains, “There’s always a way to do it. You have to believe in your own ability to do it better.”

Alvarado is not only a strong advocate for women’s rights but is also devoted to achieving unity among all Hispanics. In addition to managing her business, she is a leader in various business and civic organizations and serves on the board of directors of several corporations.

She has received numerous awards, including 1993 Sara Lee Front Runner Award, One of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics in America by Hispanic Business Magazine, Woman of Achievement by the Equitable Life Assurance Society of New York, Outstanding Achievement in Business by Big Sisters, and Humanitarian Award by the American Jewish Committee.

The Hal Hunt Lecture was established in 1989 to recognize notable communicators in the deep foundations industry. The lecture was named in honor of Hal W. Hunt, one of the initial organizers of DFI. The 2019 Hal Hunt Lecture is being sponsored by the DFI Women in Deep Foundations Committee and is supported by the generous donations of companies and individuals. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Net proceeds benefit the DFI Educational Trust that awards professional development grants to women involved in design and construction of deep foundations.