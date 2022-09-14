Atkore Fiberglass Conduit Solutions Solve Many Challenges

Atkore’s FRE Composites® fiberglass conduit is a cost-efficient solution for many below- and above-ground applications. Compared to other conduit materials, fiberglass conduit is lighter weight, more durable, easier to install, and competitively priced making fiberglass conduit a preferred solution for many applications.

Fiberglass conduit provides better protection against corrosion, toxicity, and burn throughs when compared to other conduit materials. Fiberglass conduit is suited for temperatures between -40°F and +230°F and has a low coefficient of friction for easier wire-pulling. Additionally, on projects involving longer and harder wire pulls, fiberglass elbows reduce or eliminate damage to wires due to costly rope burn-through. FRE Composite’s fiberglass electrical conduit and elbows can provide a 500-pound pullout strength when equipped with patented TriSeal® joints. TriSeal joints eliminate the need for adhesive which significantly reduces installation time. For more information, visit frecompositesinc.com