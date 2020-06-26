Sponsored: Commando™ DC300Ri a new multipurpose drill rig from Sandvik for various construction applications

Fully remote-controlled, wheeled and compact is ideal for contractors working in variable drilling applications

The new Commando DC300Ri is a modern fully radio remote-controlled, rubber tired surface top hammer drill rig with a vast hole size range (from 38 to 64 mm / 1½ – 2½ in.) using R28, R32 and T35 MF-rods. The rig is equipped with four wheel drive motors and oscillation, which guarantees excellent mobility and stability in difficult terrain. Together with a new boom structure and a reliable HL300 rock drill the new rig offers high productivity and low operating costs in challenging environments.

TBM Editor/Publisher Jim Rush talks with Avery Martin, Sandvik’s Eastern sales manager for Boom Drills and Exploration. Martin discusses Sandvik’s products for the tunneling market and their newest features.

