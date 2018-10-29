Wilson Elected as McMillen Jacob Associates’ Board Chair

The McMillen Jacobs Associates Board of Directors has elected Sarah Wilson to be Board Chair. Wilson is a Vice President at McMillen Jacobs Associates, where she has worked in tunnel design and construction management for more than 19 years, and she has spent the past five years in board service for the firm.

According to a recent study by Heidrick & Struggles, the appointment of women to board of director positions is hitting an all-time high in 2018. But a recent ENR study found that to be strategic on current and emerging issues, engineering and construction boards must be better at embracing a diversity of experience and perspectives.

When asked to comment on her appointment, Wilson said, “I’m proud that McMillen Jacobs is on the cutting edge of the industry with a woman Board Chair. My 8-year-old daughter is so aware of girls and women as powerful forces in the world, and I hope to set a good example for my 1-year-old son. We also have two outside directors that enrich our collective experience on a very active board. I see the Board Chair’s responsibility as driving communication between the board and company management, and I’m lucky to be working with some extremely talented people.”

Wilson’s leadership experience and technical expertise stem from final design roles on transit, dam and water conveyance facilities, and construction management experience on numerous underground contracts in both soft ground and rock. Wilson received her BS in Civil Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was featured on the school’s “40 under 40” list in 2015. She earned her MS in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley. She has authored numerous professional papers and articles on geotechnical and construction management topics, and is a past president of the American Rock Mechanics Association. She is a CMAA certified construction manager and a registered professional civil engineer in California.

