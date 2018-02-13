As part of the project to build Line 1 of the metro (Bên Thành – Suôi Tiên) in Ho Chi Minh-City, Bachy Soletanche and the major projects division of Soletanche Bachy (VINCI Construction) are undertaking diaphragm wall works for a station and an underground tunnel.

At the end of 2017, they created a 58-m deep, 2-m thick diaphragm wall – a world first for Soletanche Bachy. The project faces numerous challenges: the management of road traffic and sludge disposal, ensuring soil stability in an extremely built-up environment and compliance with verticality requirements, the walls being subject to very tight tolerances.

For Soletanche Bachy, completion of the works is scheduled for April 2018.

