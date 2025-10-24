2026 Golden Beaver Awards Announced

By TBM Staff

Barry Kannon of Malcolm Drilling, 2025 President of The Beavers, has announced the selection for the 2026 Golden Beaver Awards. The four awards will be presented at the 70th Awards Dinner to be held Friday, January 16, 2026 at the J. W. Marriott at LA Live in Los Angeles. The guest speaker will be actor-director-producer Henry Winkler.

The Leadership Award will be presented to Ronald N. Tutor, Executive Chairman of Tutor Perini Corp. of Sylmar, CA. Tutor’s 60-year construction career began after graduating from the University of Southern California in 1963. He joined his father’s construction business, A. G. Tutor Co. Inc. and took full control of it two years later. In 1972 Tutor merged the company with N. M. Saliba to for Tutor-Saliba Corp. and for the next 36 years bid and built major projects in California and the western United States. In 2008 the company merged with Perini Corp. to form Tutor Perini Corp., which has become one the largest and most successful civil works contractors in the nation.

C. John Meagher, Vice President and Manager of Traylor Bros. Inc.’s National Heavy Civil Division, will receive the Management Award. A Construction Engineering Management graduate of Oregon State University, Meagher started his 46-year construction career in the Pacific Northwest with Riedel International Inc. in 1978. He served as a project manager for 13 years before joining Fletcher General Construction in 1993. In 1996 he was named Operations Manager for Traylor Pacific Division in Irvine, CA. He was promoted to Division Manager in 2004 and in 2012 promoted to his current position.

The Supervision Award will be presented to Joseph Tuttle, Area Superintendent for Griffith Company, Brea, CA. During his 34-year construction career, 24 years with Griffith Company, Tuttle progressed from foreman to Area Superintendent, overseeing the planning, execution and field coordination of multi-million projects for public and private clients. In his current position he manages $20 million in annual construction value. He is known for the strong safety culture among his crews.

Eric Lindquist, Chairman and Director of Engineering for Brierley Associates, Moraga, CA, will receive the Engineering/Service & Supply Award. Lindquist earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of California – Berkeley, followed by his Masters and PhD in Geotechnical Engineering. His 31-year engineering career began in 1994 when he joined Jacobs Associates working under David Berti. In 2001 they formed Berti-Lindquist Consulting Engineers, which they sold to Brierley Associates in 2011 and Lindquist continued with Brierley to expand into the heavy civil construction design industry.

