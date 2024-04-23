By TBM Staff

The American Rock Mechanics Association is hosting the 58th U.S. Rock Mechanics/Geomechanics Symposium to be held in Golden, Colorado, USA, June 23-26, 2024. The technical program will focus on advances and innovative applied research in rock mechanics and geomechanics.

Concurrent tracks cover Civil, Mining, Geothermal, Petroleum-Conventional, Petroleum-Unconventional, and Interdisciplinary. Technical tours and field trips are planned. Short courses and workshops will be held prior to the symposium.

The symposium will be hosted by Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado. Golden is located near Denver at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with unique activities and destinations for visitors. Lookout Mountain, Mines Geology Museum, Edgar Experimental Mine, Clear Creek Whitewater Kayaking Park, Table Mountain hiking trail, and Red Rock Amphitheater are but a few of the beautiful sites to visit.

A block of hotel rooms is reserved for symposium attendees at the Marriott Denver West located in Golden, Colorado. Bus transportation will be available between the hotel and Colorado School of Mines. The awards dinner on Tuesday, as well as workshops and short courses, will take place at the symposium hotel.