ACCIONA Signs Contract to Build Vancouver Broadway Subway Project

The Broadway Subway Project Corporation, led by ACCIONA, has reached financial close to build the extension of the Millennium Line, a key link for the Vancouver subway transport system.

The CAD$1.728 billion contract ($1.32 billion USD), which is being procured using a design-build-finance approach, includes the design and construction of 5.7 new km of network, part of which will be underground, including twin tunnels with an excavation diameter of 6.3 m as well as six new stations.

Construction of the subway will involve works starting in 2020, with the new extension opening in 2025. Once in service, the journey time on the Millennium Line will take 11 minutes, saving passengers an average of 30 minutes a day while alleviating traffic congestion in the city. This will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions: a sustainable solution that will benefit the whole Vancouver community.

ACCIONA will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in Canada next year. This new contract marks ACCIONA 6th active infrastructure project in BC.

ACCIONA and the Italian firm Ghella have extensive work experience in tunneling projects. Both global companies have previously successfully collaborated to construct iconic international transport infrastructure such as Scandinavia’s longest railway tunnels for the Norwegian railway authorities (the Follo Line); the Legacy Way tunnels in Brisbane (Australia); and the Bologna Node on the Milan-Naples high-speed rail section in Italy.

