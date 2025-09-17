ACCIONA Wins Major Rail Project in Canada

By Jim Rush

Trillium Rail Partners consortium was award a contract by Metrolinx for the westward extension of Line 5 Eglinton (Image: ACCIONA).

Metrolinx has awarded the contract to design and build the westward extension of Line 5 Eglinton. The project consists of a 9.2-kilometre addition to the light rail line with seven new stations, four of which are underground, and will run from the already-constructed Mount Dennis Station to Renforth Drive.

The Trillium Rail Partners consortium, ACCIONA (40%), Amico (30%) and Alberici (30%) will be doing the construction work with design provided by WSP. Trillium Rail Partners will also be integrating the railway’s operating and control systems, in addition to signaling, communications, and data networks.

The project represents a significant expansion of the current light rail system focused on reducing travel times and greenhouse gas emissions.

Upon completion, Ontario transportation authorities estimate the extension will reduce emissions by up to 5,800 tonnes and, when combined with Line 5 Eglinton, will reduce annual vehicle trips by up to 6.5 million.