Atlas Copco Unveils Power Technique North America LLC

Atlas Copco has announced Power Technique North America LLC as the new name of Construction Equipment North America LLC, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Power Technique was chosen as the name because U.S. and Canadian customers recognize power as the defining characteristic of the core product categories in the portfolio: air, power (including light) and flow.

The business area will serve multiple segments, including construction, industrial, drilling, oil and gas and petrochemicals. It will continue to comprise the Atlas Copco, Chicago Pneumatic and American Pneumatic Tools brands.

“Our commitment to the construction industry is as strong as ever,” said Scott Carnell, President of Power Technique North America. “However, we also serve customers in many other segments. The Power Technique name more accurately encompasses this and our overall product offering.”

Moving forward, Power Technique North America will offer products including portable compressors, generators, light towers and pumps along with dedicated construction products including handheld pneumatic, electric and hydraulic tools, and customized solutions.

The name change follows three 2017 Atlas Copco moves:

The divestment of the Atlas Copco Road Construction Equipment Division — including Dynapac rollers, pavers and planers — to French industrial and construction company Fayat Group.

The announcement of a planned 2018 split into two companies, with Atlas Copco and new company Epiroc focusing on mining, infrastructure and national resources customers.

The agreement, announced Dec. 22, to divest its concrete and compaction business to Husqvarna Group’s Construction Division. The divestment is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2018. Products include complete ranges for concrete and compaction.

“The evolution to Power Technique will enable us to focus on our three pillars — air, power and flow,” Carnell said. “We will continue to provide on-site products and solutions that power sustainable productivity for our customers.”

The Power Technique North America corporate office remains at the company’s new facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina and continues to support customers through dedicated service centers throughout North America.

