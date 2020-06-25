B&O Railroad Museum and Northeast Maglev Announce Education Partnership

The B&O Railroad Museum has announced it has entered into a partnership to expand educational programming with Northeast Maglev, the company bringing the Superconducting Maglev (SCMAGLEV) high-speed train project to the Northeast Corridor. As part of the B&O’s dedication to provide cutting-edge educational experiences to children and adults alike, the Museum and Northeast Maglev will work together to offer programming to showcase innovation and technology in railroading—past, present and future.

New educational activities will feature interactive and hands-on opportunities to learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through the lens of railroad technology. Workshops will focus on the science behind magnetic levitation with fun experiments including building a maglev train, moving a battery through wire coil, and creating the visualization of magnetic fields.

“I am thrilled we have the opportunity to share not only the importance of trains throughout our history, but also the technological advancements of the industry – from 13mph steam engines to 311mph maglev trains,” said Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum. “Through this partnership with Northeast Maglev, the Museum will be able to demonstrate the really cool and fun aspects of engineering trains for the future!”

The partnership will bring new experiential materials to the Museum, including a maglev toy train display for train fans of all ages.

“Northeast Maglev’s support provides additional resources to the B&O Railroad Museum’s education department as well as the opportunity to share some of our exciting innovations in trains and rail transportation right where it all began nearly two centuries ago,” said Wayne Rogers, Chairman and CEO of Northeast Maglev. “The B&O Railroad Museum is a critical asset for Baltimore City and our region, and we are thrilled to help its staff deliver on their mission to broaden the public’s understanding of the railroad industry’s significance in America, and its very bright future right here in the Northeast Corridor.”

The B&O Railroad Museum’s reopening information and new STEM programming schedules will be announced via www.BORail.org and social media channels.

About the B&O Railroad Museum

The B&O Railroad Museum, a full affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of American railroading and its impact on American society, culture and economy. The Museum is home to the oldest, most comprehensive collection of railroad artifacts in the Western Hemisphere including an unparalleled roster of 19th and 20th century railroad equipment. The 40-acre historic site is regarded as the birthplace of American Railroading and includes the 1851 Mt. Clare Station, the 1884 Baldwin Roundhouse and first mile of commercial railroad track in America. In 2019, the Museum welcomed guests from all 50 states and 40 countries. For further information on the B&O Railroad Museum, please call 410-752-2490 or visit www.BORail.org.

About Northeast Maglev

Northeast Maglev is a private, 100% U.S.-owned company working to promote the world’s fastest ground transportation system – the Superconducting Maglev (SCMAGLEV) –in the Northeast Corridor of the United States. The SCMAGLEV train is a safe and transformative transportation solution that will revolutionize how people live and work in the most congested region of the U.S. The first leg will provide 15-minute service between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and ultimately one-hour service will be provided from Washington, D.C. to New York City. The Northeast Maglev is modeled on the Central Japan Railway SCMAGLEV project in operation since 1998. Learn more at www.northeastmaglev.com.

