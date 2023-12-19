\ Call for Abstracts for DFI's 49th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations

By TBM Staff

The Deep Foundations Institute DFI invites interested speakers to submit abstracts for original technical papers and panel sessions at the 49th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations. The theme is Water – Resiliency – Infrastructure. The event will be held from Oct. 7-10, 2024, at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado.

The goal of this international conference is to create a forum for discussion and knowledge exchange

amongst industry professionals, government agencies, and academia on the challenges and solutions for

water, resiliency, and infrastructure. We will feature two concurrent technical tracks and seek papers on the following topics:

Traditional Track

Deep Foundations (including Offshore)

Underground Structures

Ground Improvement

Ground Treatment

Excavation Support

Slope Stabilization

Tunneling Rehabilitation

High-Wall Stabilization

Advances in Mining

High Elevation/Alpine Construction

Dense Urban Construction

Water Consumption Control in Geotechnical

Construction

Water Track

Seepage Control and Remediation

Groundwater

Wastewater

Contaminated Water (including from Mining)

Surface Water

Flood Control

Storage and Conveyance

Rehabilitation of Existing Water Infrastructure

Water Policies

Coastal Rehabilitation

Saltwater Intrusion to Aquifers

Water Erosion and Control

Common to both tracks are data management; challenging ground conditions; risk management; sustainability; resiliency; geo-hazards; proof testing and QC/QA; international, national, state, and local codes; workforce development; design and construction innovations; and project delivery. Case histories covering lessons learned plus regional, national, and international projects are encouraged.

We want to hear from the industry, and we want to share this knowledge to create and rehabilitate existing infrastructure that meets the needs of today and ensures a better quality of life for generations to come! We encourage the submission of technical papers on topics that are relevant to either one of the tracks.

The submission date for abstracts of technical papers and panel sessions for this conference is Monday, January 8, 2024. The full call for abstracts with the schedule for abstract and paper submittal and review, follows. All accepted papers will be published in the Conference Proceedings and select papers will be presented orally by the author during the appropriate technical session. Proposals for panel sessions are welcomed and encouraged.