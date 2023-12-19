Call for Abstracts for DFI’s 49th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations
The Deep Foundations Institute DFI invites interested speakers to submit abstracts for original technical papers and panel sessions at the 49th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations. The theme is Water – Resiliency – Infrastructure. The event will be held from Oct. 7-10, 2024, at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado.
The goal of this international conference is to create a forum for discussion and knowledge exchange
amongst industry professionals, government agencies, and academia on the challenges and solutions for
water, resiliency, and infrastructure. We will feature two concurrent technical tracks and seek papers on the following topics:
Traditional Track
- Deep Foundations (including Offshore)
- Underground Structures
- Ground Improvement
- Ground Treatment
- Excavation Support
- Slope Stabilization
- Tunneling Rehabilitation
- High-Wall Stabilization
- Advances in Mining
- High Elevation/Alpine Construction
- Dense Urban Construction
- Water Consumption Control in Geotechnical
- Construction
Water Track
- Seepage Control and Remediation
- Groundwater
- Wastewater
- Contaminated Water (including from Mining)
- Surface Water
- Flood Control
- Storage and Conveyance
- Rehabilitation of Existing Water Infrastructure
- Water Policies
- Coastal Rehabilitation
- Saltwater Intrusion to Aquifers
- Water Erosion and Control
Common to both tracks are data management; challenging ground conditions; risk management; sustainability; resiliency; geo-hazards; proof testing and QC/QA; international, national, state, and local codes; workforce development; design and construction innovations; and project delivery. Case histories covering lessons learned plus regional, national, and international projects are encouraged.
We want to hear from the industry, and we want to share this knowledge to create and rehabilitate existing infrastructure that meets the needs of today and ensures a better quality of life for generations to come! We encourage the submission of technical papers on topics that are relevant to either one of the tracks.
The submission date for abstracts of technical papers and panel sessions for this conference is Monday, January 8, 2024. The full call for abstracts with the schedule for abstract and paper submittal and review, follows. All accepted papers will be published in the Conference Proceedings and select papers will be presented orally by the author during the appropriate technical session. Proposals for panel sessions are welcomed and encouraged.