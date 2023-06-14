Christensen Named Master Builders’ President for USA and Canada

Dr. Bruce J. Christensen has been named President of Master Builders Solutions in the USA and Canada with immediate effect. He succeeds Brian Denys, who was the former President of MBCC Group Americas.

Christensen has spent 30 years working in various functions within the company in North America, Asia and Europe. He most recently held the role of Senior Vice President of Business Management, where he led the commercial side of the admixtures business. “With his global experience, leadership skills, and deep understanding of the strategic pillars of our business, we are confident that he will successfully lead our overall business in the USA and Canada,” stated Dr. Boris Gorella, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Master Builders Solutions.

Christensen holds bachelor’s degrees in both chemical engineering and materials science and engineering from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Additionally, he has a Ph.D. in materials and engineering from Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., where he studied portland cement chemistry and concrete technology.

Master Builders Solutions recently emerged as an independent company following the Cinven acquisition from Lone Star in May 2023. The combined global business of Master Builders Solutions today consists of the Admixture Systems (AS) business of the former MBCC Group businesses in Europe, the USA & Canada regions, as well as the combined AS and Construction Systems (CS) businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The AS business offers a broad portfolio of chemical and mineral admixtures, as well as fibers, for the ready-mixed, precast, hardscape, and underground construction market sectors. This year, Master Builders Solutions celebrates 114 years as the pioneer and specialty supplier of innovative and sustainable solutions for the concrete construction industry.

Master Builders Solutions is active in ~40 countries and operates 35 production sites with over 1,600 employees. The company develops, produces, and markets high-quality chemical admixtures as well as adjacent core technologies to master the challenges of today and support a decarbonized future.