Design Underway for Akron Northside Interceptor Tunnel

Design is underway on the Northside Interceptor Tunnel, which will convey and store combined sewer flows from the North Hill neighborhood in Akron, Ohio. The mainline tunnel inside diameter is 16.5 ft and length is 6,660 ft. An ancillary tunnel will also be constructed that will be 8 ft internal diameter for a length of 2,400 ft. The project will include major baffle drop shafts, drill drop shafts, and related structures. RFQ for construction is expected in January 2023 with RFP in April 2023.

