DFI Announces 2023-2024 Traveling Lecturer

Jesús

, Ph.D., P.E., D.GE, vice president, GEI Consultants, has been selected as the 2023-2024 Traveling Lecturer. He is available, on request of DFI, to present lectures Sept. 1, 2023 – Aug. 31, 2024.

A well-known geotechnical expert, and member of DFI, Gómez will travel and present a series of lectures to university students, professional groups and industry associations. The program promotes the field of geotechnical engineering and deep foundation construction by encouraging students to explore a career in the deep foundations industry, providing information on topics of interest to members of the industry and raising awareness of how DFI and its activities support the industry.

Gómez has more than 35 years of design and construction experience in geotechnical projects nationally and internationally. He has led numerous foundation, dam rehabilitation and earth support projects where he has developed cost-effective, constructible solutions.

He has authored over 80 publications on a variety of geotechnical and structural topics and on soil-structure interaction. He has been teaching courses on soil mechanics, foundation design, ground improvement and ground stabilization since 1985 as an adjunct professor at various universities, and as an instructor for the National Highway Institute (NHI) and other entities throughout the Americas and Europe.

Gómez obtained a civil engineering degree at Universidad Católica in Caracas, Venezuela, and a Ph.D. in civil engineering from Virginia Tech.

Following are the topics available for the 2023-2024 traveling lecture series:

• The L-2 Viaduct No. 1, Venezuela

• Exploration, Design and QA/QC for Rigid Inclusion Projects

• Dos and Don’ts in Lateral Stabilization of Soils Using Deep Foundation Elements