\ DFI Announces New Chair of Drilled Shaft Committee

By TBM Staff

Graham

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) announced that David Graham, P.E., Dan Brown and Associates, has been named chair of DFI’s Drilled Shaft Committee. He succeeds Paul Axtell, P.E., D.GE, Dan Brown and Associates.

Graham is a senior engineer with Dan Brown and Associates in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has over 14 years of experience in the geotechnical engineering and construction industry. He has consulted on deep foundation design, load testing and construction for many major bridges throughout the United States, including several Mississippi River crossings and the Gordie Howe International Bridge currently under construction between Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario.

Graham is a licensed professional engineer in nine states and the District of Columbia. He is the lead author of eight peer-reviewed technical papers. An active member of ASCE and DFI, Graham holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in civil engineering from Auburn University.

The Drilled Shaft Committee’s mission is advancing the state of the practice or state of the art in design, construction, and quality verification of drilled shaft foundation systems.