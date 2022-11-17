DFI Educational Trust Awards Stanley Merjan and George J. Tamaro Civil Engineering Scholarships

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust, the charitable arm of DFI, recently awarded scholarships from the Stanley Merjan City College of New York (CCNY) Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund and the George J. Tamaro Manhattan College Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The students were recognized at the 15th DFI Educational Trust Gala in New York on November 3.

Five CCNY Grove School of Engineering students each received $5,000 awards from the Stanley Merjan City College of New York Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The fund was established in 2010 and is named for the late Stanley Merjan, an inspiration and mentor to young engineers throughout the construction industry, and a graduate of CCNY. The students also received free DFI student membership.

Adel Alotibe is a senior civil engineering student, with an interest in structural engineering. He is currently the president of the ASCE at City College. Upon graduating in June 2023, he plans to pursue a master’s degree. He will also continue working towards his goal of becoming a licensed professional engineer.

Marcia Criollo is a senior majoring in civil engineering. She is a first-generation student interested in motivating younger generations of aspiring female civil engineers. After graduating she plans to become a professional engineer and work in the field of construction and structural engineering.

Rebecca Gindoff is a junior studying civil engineering with a concentration in structures. She was an intern at Parsons Transportation Group last summer. After graduation in 2024, she plans to pursue a career within the field of heavy civil engineering construction.

Jennet Hojamuradova is a rising senior majoring in civil engineering and minoring in economics. She was an engineer intern at MTA NYCT Construction & Development and plans to pursue her master’s degree in civil engineering and mechanics while also working at a consulting or design engineering firm.

Amir Mohammad Maghsoudi is a senior majoring in civil engineering, with a concentration in construction management. After graduating from high school, he came to the U.S. initially attending Queensborough Community College, and then transferring to CCNY. Upon graduating in June 2023, he plans to work full-time in the civil engineering field while continuing his graduate studies.

Five Manhattan College students each received $4,000 awards from the George J. Tamaro Manhattan College Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund. The scholarship is named for George J. Tamaro, the first-ever DFI Legends-Engineer Award recipient and a graduate of Manhattan College. The students also received free DFI student membership.

Gianfranco Affrunti is a senior civil engineering student. He recently completed a field operations internship with Consigli Construction. He is a member of ASCE, DFI as well as Steel Bridge Club. He plans to work in geotechnical design after his graduation in May 2023.

Marco Ceconi is a senior civil engineering student and recently interned with McLaren Engineering Group’s Site/Civil Division. He is a member of the DFI Student Chapter and NYWEA, and acts as the correspondence lead for his ASCE chapter. After graduation he plans to pursue a master’s degree in geotechnical engineering while working full time.

Christian Dano is a senior civil engineering student and is vice president of DFI’s Manhattan College Student Chapter. He recently interned at Keller and plans to be a practicing geotechnical engineer after he attends graduate school.

Louis Giacomo is a civil engineering major. He is involved in many clubs and honor societies on campus, including Tau Beta Pi, Chi Epsilon, ASCE, DFI Student Chapter, and was a lead designer in the Steel Bridge Club. He is currently involved in on-campus geotechnical research with the goal to receive a master’s degree in civil engineering.

Molly McLoughlin is a senior civil engineering student. She is a member of various student clubs and honor societies including ASCE, DFI, Tau Beta Pi and Epsilon Sigma Pi. She is also the secretary of the student chapter of SEAoNY. After graduation she plans to pursue a master’s degree in civil engineering.

The DFI Educational Trust manages 20 scholarship programs funded by endowments, donations and fundraising events. Since 2006, the Trust has awarded nearly $1.9 million in scholarships to at least 500 students studying at colleges and universities across the United States and the Province of Ontario, Canada.

