DFI Educational Trust Elects New Chair and Officers of Board of Trustees

Tracy Brettmann, P.E., D.GE, executive vice president of A.H. Beck Foundation Company, has been elected chair of the Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust Board of Trustees. He succeeds Dan Dragone, chief sales officer of BAUER Equipment America, who remains a trustee.

Working in the Houston office, Brettmann is responsible for business development and overseeing the engineering operations for Beck’s specialty deep foundation, ground improvement, energy pile and earth retention projects. He received his BSCE degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his master’s degree in geotechnical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, and has authored over 30 technical papers and numerous magazine articles.

Brettmann joined the DFI Educational Trust Board of Directors in 2012 and has served as a trustee, secretary and vice chair. He is a past president of DFI and a former chair of the DFI Augered Cast-in-Place Pile Committee.

He is also a member of the Academy of Geo-Professionals, Geo-Institute of ASCE, International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering and ADSC – The International Association of Foundation Drilling.

The other elected officers for 2019 are vice chair, Rudy Frizzi, P.E., G.E., D. GE, Langan Engineering and Environmental Services; treasurer, Gianfranco Di Cicco, GDConsulting LLC; and secretary, Zoran (Zac) Curanovic, Underpinning and Foundation Skanska, Inc.