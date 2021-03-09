Freese And Nichols Adds Glynn

Freese and Nichols, Inc., has hired Brian Glynn, PE, as a Project Manager to lead delivery of trenchless water, wastewater, stormwater and transportation projects as the firm continues the growth of its Tunneling & Trenchless Technology services.

Glynn brings a wealth of experience throughout the project delivery cycle on trenchless projects, from planning and detailed design and through construction and project closeout. He has handled projects for multiple cities across the United States.

His blend of experience in the field and as a utility contractor gives him exceptional insights as a project manager. He can quickly identify concerns during the design phase and avoid challenges during construction, which can save clients time and money.

“Brian’s addition to our team and his experience working on large tunnel and heavy civil projects across the country will allow Freese and Nichols to respond to our clients’ needs for the next generation of underground infrastructure,” said Brian Gettinger, a Freese and Nichols Associate and Tunneling Services Leader.

“His experience working on projects of all sizes, and his background as a utility contractor, ensure that from small microtunnels to large tunnels, no stone will go unturned.”

Glynn specializes in water and wastewater conveyance tunnels delivered by pipe jacking, microtunneling and tunnel boring machines. He has worked with a variety of materials, including precast concrete segments, fiberglass pipe, steel pipe and concrete pipe. His experience also includes grouting and ground stabilization of shafts and embankments.

He is a licensed Professional Engineer and a member of the Stormwater Management Committee of the City of Leawood, Kansas. He received his Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

