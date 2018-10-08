Geoconsult Asia Singapore celebrates 20 Years of Operation

All over the world, Austrian engineers are recognized experts in civil engineering. One of the most accredited consultant engineering firm is the Geoconsult Group with offices on nearly every continent. Geoconsult Asia Singapore celebrated with more than 200 guests and employees

20 years of successful and reliable operation not only in Singapore, but in the whole Asia-Pacific region.

On the occasion of this anniversary, Geoconsult organized a technical symposium. “We are a local – Singaporean – company with Austrian roots and very proud to be involved in the most important infrastructure and underground projects here in Singapore and abroad.” With these words, Managing Director Dr. Oskar Sigl opened the symposium that featured presentations about some exceptional topics of engineering.

“When we started with three engineers in 1996, we were newcomers in Singapore and today we employ about 70 staff. Originally, the intention was that I stay 10 months in Singapore and now I am still here,” Dr. Sigl remembers about the beginnings of Geoconsult Asia Singapore. After initially supporting contractors as sub-consultant, the company achieved registration with the Singapore Professional Engineers Board in 1998 and was forthwith able to participate directly in tenders and to become appointed as main or lead consultant.

“Geoconsult Asia Singapore gradually started to employ local people and to grow more and more. We are involved in any number of underground projects in Singapore like MRT tunneling, tunnel sewerage systems, cable tunnels, and much more. But we are not only working in Singapore, we are also very active in places like Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia and also in the United Arab Emirates,” describes General Manager Lee Kah Chan, who joined the company in 2005.

Some of the most notable projects are Phase 1 of the Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS), the Transmission Cable Tunnel Project, Stage 2 of the Downtown Line (especially with the design of the stations), and the North-South Corridor tunnels in Singapore, as well as Line 2 of the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and an underground cavern project in the Middle East.

Since almost all Geoconsult projects in Singapore are related to infrastructure and public transport systems, the work is affecting positively the lives of many Singaporeans. “We also take pride in training and developing some of the best engineers in Singapore,” Dr. Sigl adds.

Experience, expertise and confidence needs to grow with time, but the prestigious New Civil Engineer (NCE) “Young Tunneller of the Year” award for Geoconsult engineer Senthilnath G T in 2016 is just one example of the company’s excellent promotion of young talent. Following this spirit, it is no surprise that Geoconsult Asia Singapore celebrated its 20th anniversary by inviting clients and staff to join a technical symposium about some very interesting topics that are less well known to engineers in Singapore.

