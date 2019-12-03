Golder Gains Global Recognition at ITA Awards

Golder gained global recognition at the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA) Awards for its role on both the Tuen-Mun Chek Lap Kok Link – Northern Connection Subsea Tunnel Section and the Finsbury Park Station Step Free Access Project.

“We are honored and delighted to be recognized by the ITA for our work,” says Golder’s Global Tunneling Leader Stephen Barrett. “No matter where you are around the world, our tunneling professionals thrive on challenges, as demonstrated by these two complex underground infrastructure projects.”

Winner of the “Major Project of the Year (with budget over €500M)” award, Tuen Mun Chek – Lap Kok Link Northern Connection Subsea Tunnel Section is a 4.5-km long twin-tube subsea tunnel designed to provide an alternative access route to the Hong Kong International Airport. Working closely with the Dragages-Bouygues Joint Venture, Golder’s team in Hong Kong solved a number of geotechnical design and construction challenges at the Southern Landfall section of the works, including design of various elements of the tunnel, shaft and cross passage temporary and permanent works.

The Finsbury Park Station Step Free Access Project was shortlisted for “Project of the Year (with Budget up to €50M).” It was part of a program to improve accessibility and connectivity between Network Rail and London Underground services, in the UK. It involved the construction of two new lift shafts, associated adits, tunnel and stair extensions in the historic station. Spencer Group was the Principal Contractor appointed by the client, London Underground. Golder designed the construction sequencing, permanent and temporary works for the project.

“The main challenge was to keep the station operational while implementing the works,” explains Barrett. “This was achieved through controlling and mitigating ground movement and settlement of the adjacent surface and underground railways during excavation.”

The construction methodology developed by Golder allowed the works to be carried out with minimal impact, utilizing hand mining techniques to safely and actively manage ground excavation and support, controlling ground movements while exposing and installing temporary, then permanent, supports. This construction methodology allowed for all tunneling works to be carried out safely and efficiently within the live station, with minimal disruption to passenger movements, while keeping both railways operational throughout.

The ITA Tunnelling Awards were announced in November in Miami. In 2019, 71 projects nominated globally were assessed by a panel of international tunneling experts.

