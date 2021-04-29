 
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»Griffin Dewatering Expands with Slead Dewatering Acquisition

Griffin Dewatering Expands with Slead Dewatering Acquisition

0
By on News, North American News

Griffin Dewatering announced the acquisition of a portion of Slead Construction/Dewatering of Tacoma, Washington.

“Slead has a 60-plus year reputation of excellence in meeting the construction dewatering needs of clients throughout the Puget Sound and Pacific Northwest. The combination of Griffin and Slead will bring unmatched groundwater control and treatment services to general contractors and building owners in the Pacific Northwest,” said David Singleton, CEO of Griffin Dewatering.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Griffin Dewatering, a portfolio company of Crossplane Capital, has provided groundwater control services and pumping equipment to the construction industry since 1934. During the past five years, Griffin has opened new locations and expanded its service offerings in an important and growing market.

Griffin has ten full-service locations providing groundwater control and water treatment services across the United States. For more information, click here.

RELATED: The Science of Buy vs. Rent Dewatering Equipment Decisions

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.