GZA Announces Leadership Changes

GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. (GZA), a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services, announced Jan. 16 that it has named Patrick F. Sheehan, P.E., as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 2, 2019. He succeeds William E. Hadge, P.E., who has served in the role since 2013.

GZA also announced that John C. Murphy, C.C.M., has been promoted to the new position of Chief Operating Officer as of March 2, 2019.

Sheehan is a Professional Engineer and has been with GZA for 28 years. He has led many of GZA’s largest and most complex geoenvironmental projects, including design/build and guaranteed fixed price remediation efforts. He most recently served as one of GZA’s four Operations Officers, who are responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the firm, and as a member of GZA’s Executive Team. Prior to that, he was the company’s Metro Boston Office Manager and held several other leadership positions, including six years on the Board of Directors, member of all Board Committees, and chair of the Audit and Compensation Committees.

A GZA employee for over 30 years, Murphy is a Certified Construction Manager and has spent his entire career leading the development and growth of the company’s construction management, remediation, and demolition practices. He most recently served as one of four Operations Officers and as a member of GZA’s Executive Team. Prior to that, he was the company’s Northern New England Office Manager and held several other leadership positions, including six years on the Board of Directors, five years as Chairman of the Board’s Compensation Committee, and Chair of the Nominating Committee.

Sheehan said: “I am truly honored to be chosen as GZA’s next CEO and look forward to working with John and the rest of our leadership to further grow and evolve GZA. Our growth and success have always been driven by our talented staff, commitment to our clients, and ability to develop innovative and practical solutions. Our ‘One Company’ philosophy allows us to execute our clients’ complex projects in any locale, while offering personalized attention and solutions. We will continue to apply this differentiating capability to both existing and new service areas to grow within our existing operations and beyond.”

Incoming COO Murphy said: “I am excited and honored to take on this role and look forward to partnering with Pat and our talented management team to help move GZA forward. Clients can expect continuity and a continued focus on providing the highest quality service. At the same time, we recognize the need to be constantly innovating, responding to changing market needs and advancing our use of technology. GZA will continue to invest in the great ideas of our people while streamlining our ability to deliver practical real-world solutions every day.”

Outgoing CEO Hadge, a 39-year company veteran and member of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) for the past fifteen years said: “I’ve worked with Pat for almost 30 years, and early on, he emerged as one of GZA’s strongest leaders and ultimately as the ideal choice for GZA’s next CEO. He has great humility, communication skills, business acumen, and vision that serve our clients and staff extremely well. I’ve known John almost as long, and he’s been at the forefront of many of the most significant projects and challenges the company has faced over that time. He is an exceptional leader and a master of operational efficiency. We are lucky to have two such strong leaders.”

Added Hadge: “For me, serving as CEO of GZA has been the greatest privilege of my life, and I am extremely grateful to my colleagues, our clients, and my mentors for their support, friendship and guidance.”

During Hadge’s tenure, GZA’s employees embraced a One Company mindset which fosters true inter-office collaboration and provides clients the full resources of the company no matter where their project might be. At the same time, GZA significantly grew its operations outside of New England, particularly in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

In addition to his role at GZA, Sheehan currently serves on the board of the Environmental Business Council of New England and periodically guest lectures at colleges and universities. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, and a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Tufts University. He also completed MBA coursework at Babson College.

Murphy currently serves on several professional organization boards and committees, including the New Hampshire Business and industry Association and The National Demolition Association. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1988.

