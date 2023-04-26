Hatch’s Innovative Approach Wins Project of the Year Award for the Mount Royal Tunnel Replacement & Rehabilitation

Hatch, a global engineering, project management, and professional services firm, has won the Tunnelling Association of Canada’s Project of the Year Award (up to C$100M) for its unique double arch replacement and rehabilitation of the Mount Royal Tunnel. The project was part of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), a major public transit initiative that includes a new automated light metro network comprised of 26 stations connected by 67 km of track.

Hatch also won TAC’s Photo of the Year Award with an image of the future McGill station tunnel. The photo, taken by Hatch engineer Bertin Caron-Boulé, features the contractor crew installing shotcrete as part of an advance within the second sequence of the “Sequential Demolition Method” used for the Mount Royal Tunnel replacement.

The Mount Royal Tunnel is a vital transportation artery that runs beneath the city of Montreal, Quebec, connecting the island of Montreal to the city’s northern suburbs. The southernmost 540 m of the existing 5 km long Mount Royal Tunnel, which was completed in 1917, required replacement due to deterioration caused by infiltration of chloride-laden groundwater. An additional 290 m of the tunnel required rehabilitation. Hatch was responsible for the design of the work, while a joint venture that included Hatch oversaw its implementation by the NouvLR consortium.

Hatch’s innovative double arch replacement and rehabilitation method (Sequential Demolition Method), which involved creating a new tunnel inside the existing one, was critical to ensuring that the Mount Royal Tunnel remained operational throughout the construction process. The new tunnel will accommodate the REM’s electric light metro system, providing commuters with a faster, more efficient way to get around the city. Good collaboration between Hatch, CCH, NouvlR, and CDPQ was a key element in the successful implementation of this innovative tunnelling method.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from the Tunnelling Association of Canada,” said Jean Habimana, Hatch’s Global Director, Tunnelling. “Our team worked tirelessly to design and implement this innovative solution, which will help modernize Montreal’s public transportation system and provide commuters with a reliable, and sustainable mode of transportation.”

Hatch’s innovative approach to the Mount Royal Tunnel project demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The REM project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35,000 tons per year, making it a crucial component of the city’s efforts to combat climate change.

The TAC Canada’s Canadian Project of the Year Award (up to C$100M) recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of tunnelling and underground infrastructure. Hatch’s double arch replacement and rehabilitation method for the Mount Royal Tunnel is an exceptional example of innovative thinking and engineering excellence. We are honored to be the recipient of this prestigious award.

To learn more about the project, watch this video or have a look at the Hatch project page.