HNTB Welcomes Senior Technical Advisor Liu

Jason Yunlong Liu, Ph.D., PE, returned to HNTB Corp. as senior technical advisor in the Seattle tunnel ventilation and fire life safety engineering group. Based in the Bellevue office, he delivers tunnel ventilation engineering design and analysis across the United States. With more than 20 years of experience in the field, Liu has overseen the successful delivery of multiple tunnel ventilation projects from engineering through construction.

Liu previously worked with HNTB on Seattle-area projects between 2011- 2016. He has more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

“Jason brings knowledge, expertise and a commitment to innovation and safety,” said Kevin Collins, PE, HNTB office leader and vice president. “His national and international tunnel ventilation experience provides our clients with innovative approaches and reinforces HNTB’s role as a leader in the tunnel ventilation industry. We are pleased to welcome Jason back to HNTB.”

Liu has led the concept design of tunnel ventilation systems and conducted detailed ventilation and fire safety design for road and railway tunnels. He has contributed to more than 100 infrastructure, commercial, industrial and residential developments across Australia, Canada, China, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Turkey and the U.S.

Liu’s notable projects include detailed fire and life safety designs for Brisbane Airport Link Tunnel project, Melbourne Metro, Perth Rail Airport Link Tunnel, Sydney North Connex and West Connex Road Tunnel projects in Australia; Riyadh Metro Line 1 and Line 2 certification on behalf of the owner in Saudi Arabia; independent verification of Istanbul Cross Strait Tunnel Tube Project of Turkey; and the CFD analysis of the tunnel ventilation and fire-life safety design for Shenzhen Metro Line 4 in China.

As part of his contributions to Washington State Department of Transportation’s Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program, Liu was responsible for the detailed design of the SR 99 road tunnel ventilation and fire engineering, including analysis for fire-life safety, and performance analysis for the structural fire durability of the 2-mile tunnel in downtown Seattle.

Liu was a post-doctoral fellow in mechanical engineering at University of Hawai’i at Manoa. He holds a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Tsinghua University, as well as both a Master of Science and a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. Liu is a Professional Engineer licensed in Washington state. He holds certification licenses in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria States in Australia, in the fields of mechanical engineering and fire safety engineering and is active in industry organizations. Most recently, he was elected as a Fellow of Engineers Australia.

HNTB established its Seattle office in 1960, but the firm traces its roots in the region back to 1912, when the Columbia River Interstate Bridge between Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, opened. The bridge was designed by John Lyle Harrington, a partner in HNTB’s predecessor firm, Waddell & Harrington. HNTB has grown to employ more than 200 professionals in the region who help play a role in planning and delivering high-profile transportation infrastructure projects across the state and around the country.

HNTB’s many signature infrastructure projects in the region include SR 99 Alaskan Way Tunnel; Mercer Corridor improvements in Seattle; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport third runway; second Tacoma Narrows bridge; Sound Transit University Link Light Rail Extension, Lynnwood Link Extension, West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions and East Link Extension; Washington State Department of Transportation General Engineering Consultant Services for I-405 and SR 509; South Park Bascule Bridge Replacement in Seattle; Mount Baker Ridge Tunnel; historic work on I-5 dating back to the 1960s; and Tilikum Crossing bridge in Portland.

