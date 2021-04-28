 
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»Hobas Pipe USA Launches New Website

Hobas Pipe USA Launches New Website

0
By on News, North American News

Hobas Pipe USA announced that its new website has gone live. Viewable via desktop or mobile devise, the updated site will provide an elevated experience and easier navigation. It has been totally revamped with improvements to the company’s content; project case histories, engineering support and staff contacts. Hobas plans further improvements in the near future. The website retains the same URL www.hobaspipe.com

/**** Advertisement ****/

Hobas CCFRPM (centrifugally cast, fiberglass reinforced, polymer mortar) pipe is a proven product for trenchless pipe installations and rehabilitation. Hobas Pipe USA is the leading manufacturer and supplier of 18- to 126-in. diameter CCFRPM pipe in North America and has become the first non-circular (NC) fiberglass pipe manufacturer in the U.S.

RELATED: Hobas Pipe USA Supports Critical San Antonio Infrastructure Project

 

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.