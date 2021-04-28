Hobas Pipe USA Launches New Website

Hobas Pipe USA announced that its new website has gone live. Viewable via desktop or mobile devise, the updated site will provide an elevated experience and easier navigation. It has been totally revamped with improvements to the company’s content; project case histories, engineering support and staff contacts. Hobas plans further improvements in the near future. The website retains the same URL www.hobaspipe.com

Hobas CCFRPM (centrifugally cast, fiberglass reinforced, polymer mortar) pipe is a proven product for trenchless pipe installations and rehabilitation. Hobas Pipe USA is the leading manufacturer and supplier of 18- to 126-in. diameter CCFRPM pipe in North America and has become the first non-circular (NC) fiberglass pipe manufacturer in the U.S.

