In Memoriam: Stiver Engineering Founder Maury Stiver

Civil and structural engineering leader, Maury Stiver, recently passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Maury and his wife, Sharon, founded Stiver Engineering, Inc. in 1980. Maury served multiple terms on the Board of the Houston Contractors Association and was a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He also taught engineering at The University of Houston. When he retired in 2015, Maury was recognized as one of the most knowledgeable and leading engineers in the state of Texas.

It gave him great joy when his son, John, joined Stiver Engineering to carry on his life’s work and dedication to the field of engineering.

Maury led his team with a service-minded ethos. He instilled confidence, was extremely patient and was passionate about his work, whether he was rebuilding a pier, working on his dozer, or designing a tunnel or an excavation. He was a true leader and left a great mark on the sector.

https://stiverengineering.com/remembering-maury-stiver/