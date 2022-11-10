Introduction to World Tunnel Congress (WTC) 2023

The Greek Tunnelling Society will host the World Tunnel Congress (WTC 2023) in the city of Athens from May 12-18, 2023. The WTC is the premier annual event of the International Tunnelling Association (ITA-AITES) and is considered as the top attended tunneling conference in the world with the participation of more than 2,000 professionals. The congress will take place in the international conference center MEGARON, which is considered as one of the finest and most technologically advanced conference venues in Europe.

The theme of WTC2023 “Expanding Underground,” will focus on the Knowledge and Passion that our industry offers to Make a Positive Impact on the World. WTC 2023 in Athens, which will be carried out in hybrid mode, will highlight on the multiple advantages and solutions that underground space can provide, at the prospect of a whole new era of smart technology, where sophisticated “digital tools” change investigation, design, construction and operation methods and strategies rapidly.

The congress covers all “hot” topics of the tunneling and underground space industry, whereas a high scientific level will be ensured as all papers, prior to publication, will be peer reviewed by highly skilled professionals and academics coming from all parts around the world. The total number of the members of the scientific committee exceeds 150, while all accepted papers for publication will be made available to an open access portal via the platform of a highly esteemed international editor. Hence, the research / work / best practice / efforts of the authors participating in the WTC2023 will be freely and permanently available so anyone, anywhere, can read and build upon his / her / them work.

WTC 2023 will also host a large exhibition with plenty of space, where traditionally all major international firms involved in the tunneling industry participate.

The program of the WTC 2023 will start with the training courses of ITA-TECH May 12-13, 2023, whereas the main congress activities (i.e. scientific program and technical exhibition) will take place between Monday (May 15) and Wednesday (May 17). During the whole congress week, all regular annual ITA activities will be organized (i.e General Assemblies etc), along with the various meetings of the working groups and of ITA’ s committees. Last but not least, thanks to the construction activity that will take place in Athens by 2023 several technical visits will be organized providing to the delegates various alternatives to choose upon.

Athens, a vibrant modern European capital situated by the Aegean Sea, is an ideal location for international conferences. Following the unprecedented circumstances that the pandemic caused and after tolerating while within a pandemic, for almost two years, the necessary social distancing, the lockdowns and the long-lasting travel restrictions, the need to hold a conference with a physical presence has become a great desire for all of us and we look forward to this moment with great anticipation. Thus, timeless Athens sounds like the ideal conference host city and the meeting hub of the tunneling and underground space professionals, thanks to the pleasant climate conditions during mid-May and its unique blend of history, art, culture, lifestyle and entertainment.

