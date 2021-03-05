Keller VSL Joint Venture Awarded £167 Million HS2 Contract

Keller Group plc and VSL International announce their 50:50 joint venture (KVJV) has been awarded a £167 million contract to deliver geotechnical work as part of the C1 package on High Speed 2 (HS2) in the UK.

The contract was awarded to KVJV by Align, a joint venture of three international infrastructure companies; Bouygues Travaux Publics SAS, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick, a subsidiary of VolkerWessels UK, which is building the C1 section of the new high speed line between London and the West Midlands.

This section consists of 21.6 km of high-speed rail infrastructure, including a 3.4 km viaduct and twin-bore 16 km tunnels under the Chilterns.

KVJV’s scope of work is to construct the piled foundations for the viaducts, grouting works, retaining structures for four ventilation shafts, and ground improvement works for the execution of the tunnel cross passages.

At peak of the production it will require 270 highly skilled people working on site drawing on their expertise in ground engineering and foundations (diaphragm walls, grouting, piling).

KVJV has already completed supplementary site investigations and pile testing. The teams are currently working on advance works for the south portal of the tunnel that will be the entry point for the tunnel boring machines, and the first diaphragm wall for one of the ventilation shafts.

Jim De Waele, Keller President Europe, comments: “The KV joint venture is a continuation of our successful partnership on the Melbourne Metro Project in Australia. We’re excited to bring our complimentary geotechnical capabilities, experience and capacity on one of the most demanding and exciting transport projects in Europe.”

Peter Hughes – Managing Director, VSL Systems (UK) Ltd adds: “We are looking forward to moving into the main works on this project. This award is the culmination of a collaborative approach adopted by HS2, Align, KVJV and other stakeholders, to develop the best possible solution for the project and we are excited to be involved.”

