Barnard is seeking a Lead Underground Estimator to join our growing Underground group. The Lead Estimator will work with an Operations Manager/Project Manager and be responsible for overall management of functions associated with preparing and responding to a bid solicitation including drawings and specification review, cost development, schedule development, risk assessment, and technical proposal review. Additionally, the Estimator will attend Pre-bid meetings, create bid WBS, establish bid team assignments, coordinating bond and insurance requirements, coordinate and manage MBE/WBE requirements, manage subcontractor/vendor solicitations, and review GC’s, site restrictions, project milestones, and scopes of work.

Qualifications

Undergraduate degree in Mining or Civil Engineering. Equivalent experience in a construction-related position will also be considered.

At least 10yrs of heavy civil underground construction experience.

Experience estimating and developing bids for Underground projects including subways, highway tunnels, utility tunnels, water conveyance tunnels, oil & gas, hydroelectric tunnels and mining.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), Drill and Blast, and/or SEM background/experience.

Experience with digital take-off and estimating software.

Responsibilities

Work with the project and estimating team to develop estimates for large complex Underground projects.

Develop a comprehensive understanding of a project by reviewing the owner’s drawings, specifications, and General Conditions.

Review accuracy of quantity takeoffs and material pricing.

Develop scopes of work and project schedules.

Work with the accounting and equipment departments to determine labor and equipment costs.

Work with the marketing team to prepare proposal and technical documents.

