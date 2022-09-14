Maltezos Joins Signify Lighting

Michael N. Maltezos, ASCE, MCIE, MIES, has joined Signify Lighting as Director/Specialist in the firm’s Public Segment/Systems & Services Group. Maltezos has 30 years of experience in the field of roadway, tunnel and transit lighting and is considered a subject matter expert in the very specific application of roadway and transit tunnel lighting.

He is the current chairman of the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA) Tunnels/Underpasses Committee, which is responsible for the ANSI/IESNA RP-8-18 Chapter 14 (formerly IESNA RP-22) Recommended Practice for Tunnel Lighting. He was recently a session chair for the World Tunnel Congress’ Electro-Mechanical Track.

Before joining Signify Lighting, Maltezos was Director of Transport Lighting for Kenall Manufacturing Co., Tunnel/Transit Specialist for Schreder Lighting, and President of Maltezos and Associates, specializing in transportation-based lighting design and consulting services.

Maltezos has earned International Illumination Design Awards (IIDA) and IESNA Awards. He is a member of the IESNA’s Street & Area Lighting Committee and Roadway Lighting Committee, and a member of Committee Internationale Eclairage (CIE – International Commission on Illumination).