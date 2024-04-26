Maltezos Opens Maltezos Associates Consulting Practice 

By TBM Staff

Michael Maltezos announced the opening of his new Consulting Practice, Maltezos Associates, specializing in Tunnel/Transit/Transportation Lighting Design and Project/Program Management. Maltezos possesses a wealth of knowledge from within the lighting industry and, more specifically, in the field of transportation lighting. He is considered a subject matter expert in roadway, tunnel and transit lighting, with well over 30 years of experience in this specific application.

Maltezos has also agreed to lend his expertise to The Lighting Agora, a consortium of award-winning independent lighting consultants. He is Chairman of the IESNA Tunnels and Underpasses Committee, which writes the Tunnels Chapter of the ANSI/IESNA RP-8 Recommended Practice for Roadway Lighting.

Before opening this new consulting practice, Maltezos was a Director/Specialist, Public Sector Systems & Services for Signify Lighting NA. He was also previously National Transportation Sales Director at Kenall Manufacturing Co., and before that was Tunnel and Transit Specialist for Schreder Lighting. Maltezos also has 15 years prior experience as a consulting engineer in Chicago, IL.

Maltezos earned several lighting design and leadership awards from the International Illumination Design Awards (IIDA) and Illuminating Engineering Society of North America (IESNA). He is a Member of the IESNA’s Street & Area Lighting Committee and Roadway Lighting Committee and is also a Member of the Committee Internationale Eclairage (CIE – International Commission on Illumination).