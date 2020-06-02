Miller Joins Nicholson as Leader of Rocky Mountain Region

Nicholson Construction welcomed Nigel Miller to the team as the Manager of the Rocky Mountain Region, which includes oversight of both the Salt Lake City and Denver office’s operations.

Miller brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, having previously worked at Schnabel Engineering, Kleinfelder and CH2M Hill.

Most recently, Miller served as the Principal Manager for Stantec, where he oversaw all operations for the foundations and ground improvement team. He spent time in this role working out of Tennessee and, most recently, New Zealand.

As the Rocky Mountain Regional Manager for Nicholson, he will be responsible for business development, operations and procurement for the company’s western offices.

“We feel very fortunate to have Nigel join the Nicholson team – his experience working with some of the biggest companies in our industry is going to be invaluable to our entire team,” said Dan Thome, Vice President, Central Division. “He is going to have a great impact on our Rocky Mountain operations – we’re happy he made the long move back from New Zealand with his family to become part of the Nicholson team!”

Miller started in his new position in April and is located in the Salt Lake City office.

