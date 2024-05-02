NAT 2024 Technical Program Released
May 2, 2024
Details about the North American Tunneling Conference (NAT 2024) technical program have been released. Taking place in Nashville June 23-26, you can dig deeper into a first-class technical program focused on the innovations, advancements and tunneling projects in North America.
The four-track program will feature:
Case Histories
- SEM/NATM Excavation Techniques
- Shaft Excavation, Tunnel Rehabilitation & Challenges
- Geotechnical and Contracting Cases
- TBM Performances and Challenges I
- TBM Performances and Challenges II
Design (Sponsored by Stantec)
- Numerical Modeling
- Tunnel Lining Design Geotechnical and Contracting Cases
- Challenging Design Issues
- Innovative Designs
- Design of Underground Spaces
Planning
- Project Design
- Rehabilitation, Fire Safety, & Training
- Underground Project Delivery
- Underground Project Risk
- Underground Construction and Challenges
Technology
- TBM Technology
- Digital Technology
- Construction Innovations
- Innovative Solutions
- Design Innovations
To view the complete technical program, click here.
Register by May 13 and book your hotel room by May 24 for the best conference rates. For registration, click here.