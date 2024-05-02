NAT 2024 Technical Program Released

By TBM Staff May 2, 2024

Details about the North American Tunneling Conference (NAT 2024) technical program have been released. Taking place in Nashville June 23-26, you can dig deeper into a first-class technical program focused on the innovations, advancements and tunneling projects in North America.

The four-track program will feature:

Case Histories

  • SEM/NATM Excavation Techniques
  • Shaft Excavation, Tunnel Rehabilitation & Challenges
  • Geotechnical and Contracting Cases
  • TBM Performances and Challenges I
  • TBM Performances and Challenges II

Design (Sponsored by Stantec)

  • Numerical Modeling
  • Tunnel Lining Design Geotechnical and Contracting Cases
  • Challenging Design Issues
  • Innovative Designs
  • Design of Underground Spaces

Planning

  • Project Design
  • Rehabilitation, Fire Safety, & Training
  • Underground Project Delivery
  • Underground Project Risk
  • Underground Construction and Challenges

Technology

  • TBM Technology
  • Digital Technology
  • Construction Innovations
  • Innovative Solutions
  • Design Innovations

To view the complete technical program, click here.

Register by May 13 and book your hotel room by May 24 for the best conference rates. For registration, click here.

