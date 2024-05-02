NAT 2024 Technical Program Released

By TBM Staff

Details about the North American Tunneling Conference (NAT 2024) technical program have been released. Taking place in Nashville June 23-26, you can dig deeper into a first-class technical program focused on the innovations, advancements and tunneling projects in North America.

The four-track program will feature:

Case Histories

SEM/NATM Excavation Techniques

Shaft Excavation, Tunnel Rehabilitation & Challenges

Geotechnical and Contracting Cases

TBM Performances and Challenges I

TBM Performances and Challenges II

Design (Sponsored by Stantec)

Numerical Modeling

Tunnel Lining Design Geotechnical and Contracting Cases

Challenging Design Issues

Innovative Designs

Design of Underground Spaces

Planning

Project Design

Rehabilitation, Fire Safety, & Training

Underground Project Delivery

Underground Project Risk

Underground Construction and Challenges

Technology

TBM Technology

Digital Technology

Construction Innovations

Innovative Solutions

Design Innovations

To view the complete technical program, click here.

Register by May 13 and book your hotel room by May 24 for the best conference rates. For registration, click here.