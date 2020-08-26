New Scholarship Celebrates Westphal’s Legacy

Michels Corporation is celebrating the legacy of the late Robert H. Westphal by establishing the Robert H. Westphal Memorial Scholarship. This prestigious scholarship will be awarded through the Michels Corporation Scholarship Fund, Inc.

Bob devoted 55 years of his life to Michels, tirelessly pushing the company’s performance, and the pipeline and trenchless construction industries’ potential to higher levels. He passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Throughout his career, Bob never missed an opportunity to learn and teach others about new advancements and technologies.

“What made Bob an iconic statesman was more than what he knew, it was what he taught others,” said Pat Michels, President and CEO, Michels Corporation. “My family and I believe one of the best ways to celebrate Bob’s legacy is by encouraging others to pursue lifelong learning with the same zeal as he did.”

The inaugural Robert H. Westphal Memorial Scholarship will be awarded for the 2021-2022 school year. Like the Michels Scholarship Fund’s annual awards, this scholarship will be given to a Michels employee, or a spouse or dependent of an employee, who is pursuing continuing education at a university, technical college, or trade and technical skills program. The recipient will be selected based on attributes shared by Bob.

To contribute, please make checks payable to Michels Scholarship Fund, Attn: Nate Redig, P.O. Box 128, Brownsville, WI 53006. Enter Robert H. Westphal Memorial on the memo line.

The Michels Scholarship Fund is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.

