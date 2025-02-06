Nicholson Construction Announces Promotions

By TBM Staff

Nicholson Construction announced three promotions in early 2025.

Dan Thome, P.E., has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Nicholson Construction. In his new role, Thome will have oversight and responsibility for all of Nicholson’s operations across the country.

Thome, who has been with the company for more than 25 years, most recently served as Senior Vice President of the Midwest Region, which includes the Kalamazoo, Chicago and St. Louis offices.

His tenure with the company has allowed him to spend time understanding the work at every level. Starting out as a Field Engineer, Thome moved to Project Manager and then Regional Manager, a role he held for 11 years. He was then promoted to Vice President of his region and most recently Senior Vice President.

Nicholson also announced that Ryan Streets has been promoted to Senior Vice President for the company’s Major Projects Division.

Streets started his 25-year career with Nicholson as a Field Engineer and continued to stay primarily in the field, working closely with the operations crews throughout his time at Nicholson. He has held various roles throughout his career including Superintendent, Corporate Construction Manager and, most recently, Vice President of Operations for the Major Projects group.

Ryan was in the field for some of Nicholson’s most successful and high-profile projects, including the Capitol Visitor Center, World Trade Center and Second Avenue Subway. As a leader, he’s overseen operations for Arbuckle Reservoir, Paddy’s Run and most recently, the Gowanus Owls Head project in Brooklyn, NY.

And, Josh Timmreck has been promoted to Regional Manager for Nicholson’s Midwest Region.

Timmreck, who has been with the company for 11 years, most recently had oversight over the region’s operations in the role of Operations Manager. In his new role, he will lead all aspects of the region’s business development, sales, and operations activities.

An 18-year industry veteran, Timmreck started his career in2007 with Northwest Geotech and Testing as a Specialty Inspector. He then spent time at Kiewit Companies as an Estimator, Project Engineer and then a Superintendent.

Timmreck joined Nicholson in 2014 as a Superintendent and shortly after became a Project Manager, and Area Manager, a role he held until2023, before taking the operational reigns in 2024.